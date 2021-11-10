Relieve back pain and maintain the health of your spine with these Ayurvedic tips

Working from home might seem convenient to many, but it also “has it own sweet problems,” said Dr Dixa Bhavsar. As per the expert, not only does it lead to obesity, indigestion, bloating and constipation, one of the major problems most people working from home are suffering from is backache.

“I’ve consulted more than 100 patients this year with back issues (majorly due to sedentary lifestyle/work from home),” the ayurvedic practitioner shared.

Here are some tips to keep in mind that can help relieve backache if its recent, as per Dr Bhavsar. “It can also help you maintain the health of your spine,” she added.

*Don’t use a pillow under your head while sleeping.

*Practice simple poses like Makarasana (crocodile pose), Shalabhasana (locust pose), Markatasana (spinal twist), Bhujanganasana (cobra pose) daily.

*Don’t sit in the same position for more than two hours. Take five minutes break and stretch.

*Abhyanga (massaging your back) with oils like mustard or sesame help.

“If your backache is due to nerve compression or chronic, then Ayurveda medicines along with these tips can help you manage your pain effectively,” mentioned Dr Bhavsar.

