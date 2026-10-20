Women over 33: This is what happens to the body when you regularly eat dinner late

For many modern women in their 30s and beyond, long work hours often lead to late dinners, irregular meal times, and disrupted sleep schedules. Whether it’s meeting work-related deadlines, managing household responsibilities, or simply unwinding late in the evening, eating close to bedtime has become common.

Over time, however, these patterns may affect energy levels, digestion, weight regulation, and hormonal balance in ways that aren’t always obvious at first. We have previously covered that when we eat can matter almost as much as what we eat. Dietitian Anushree Sharma said meal timing affects the body’s metabolic processes. “Our body functions in the same way as the sun. In the morning, the body has a high BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate), and as the sun begins to set, the BMR of the body reduces.”