scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

‘I am overweight and have irregular periods. Could it be PCOS?’

"To be diagnosed with PCOS, two out of three conditions have to be present," said nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary.

endometriosis, PCOS, endometriosis signs, what is endometriosis, endometriosis symptoms, endometriosis women, endometriosis causes, PCOS causes, PCOS signs, what is PCOS, indian express lifestylePCOS is so common in women, said the expert. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The term Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) makes many women believe that having many (poly) cysts on their ovaries, and being on the heavier side means they may have the condition. But that is not always the case. To be diagnosed with PCOS, two out of the following three conditions have to be present, said nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary.

Three key factors

*Excess androgens: You can check this via a simple blood test which should be done on the second day of the period, and progesterone test should be done on days 21-23 of your period.

Also Read |Gynaecologist busts some common PCOS myths

*An ultrasound (preferably trans-vaginal) to confirm the presence of many follicles on either or both ovaries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

*Irregular menstruation.

“If you only have irregular periods, or more follicles on your ovaries, or have excessive hair on your chest/face does not mean you have PCOS. You have to have any of these in combination to confirm the diagnoses, said Chowdhary who was part of the Vogue Beauty Festival 2022.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Here are specific types of PCOS along with the treatment that you should know about:

Insulin-resistant PCOS 

In case of imbalanced insulin levels, it is advised to get your fasting insulin checked along with checking the levels after every hour, and then again after two hours of consuming 75 grams of glucose drink. If any of these numbers are high, fix your food, said Chowdhury as “70 per cent women fall in this category”. “Managing your carbs properly, and being mindful of gluten consumption can help you. Modern day wheat is not what our ancestors ate; it is a hybridised variety with 30 per cent more gluten. So, keep a check on the amount you consume daily through bread/biscuits/chapatis, and upma. Acne is also common in women with PCOS; eliminating dairy and including A2 and organic varieties in the diet will help.

Advertisement
pcos, pcos acne, polycystic ovary syndrome, pcod acne, pcos side effects, pcos women, pcos hormonal changes, pcos acne relation, acne treatment, pcos treatment, pcod treatment, pcos acne treatment, hormonal acne, health, indian express It is a complex hormonal and reproductive disorder that affects women. (Photo: Getty images)

Post-pill PCOS

A lot of women opt for oral contraceptives as the first line of action. But these contraceptive “cut communication between the brain and ovaries. When women get off the pill, it’s hard for this communication to build back”, said Chowdhary.

“As such, many women get diagnosed with PCOS after they stop. A gut cleanse for up to 12 weeks (basis how long they’ve been on the pill) along with certain morning rituals and grounding techniques is a great way to manage the same as most of these women also struggle with anxiety, hair fall, and acne as a side effect of the pill,” added Chowdhary.

Advertisement
Also Read |What you need to know about managing PCOS/PCOD

Adrenal PCOS

If your DHEAS hormone is high, you will have this type of PCOS which can be diagnosed with a simple blood test. Finding ways to regulate your nervous system with meditation, yoga, morning rituals, walking barefoot on grass is a good way to manage the condition. Your cortisol will also be high, which can be solved by eating early dinners and following circadian fasting rather than intermittent fasting.

Inflammatory PCOS

This type occurs because of gut inflammation, most often due to neglecting IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) symptoms. It is often accompanied by skin issues like eczema or psoriasis. So, doing a gut cleanse where you only eat anti-inflammatory foods for a while is a good idea. You can slowly introduce other foods once your symptoms start to settle down.

Also Read |Decoding the link between perfumes and PCOS

Lean PCOS

This one is tricky because accepting it is hard. Lean PCOS happens to women who are skinny, busting the myth that being overweight gives you PCOS. The solution lies in building muscle mass by lifting weights, reducing body fat percentage and eating foods that help balance blood sugar levels.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 01:20:56 pm
Next Story

Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

DRDO, Army conduct six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

DRDO, Army conduct six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
Opinion

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Onam, festivities
India celebrates Onam with enthusiasm after two years of Covid Pandemic
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement