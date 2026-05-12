‘It shouldn’t be normalised or tolerated’: Why a UK general practitioner wants women to stop ignoring these 5 ‘common’ symptoms

Since time immemorial, women have grown up hearing that certain health problems are simply part of being a woman. But what we forget is that this normalisation can lead them to ignore symptoms that may signal an underlying medical condition requiring attention. Recently, UK-based NHS general practitioner Amir Khan addressed this issue in a social media post. He warned that common symptoms affecting women are sometimes dismissed too easily. “Just because something is common in women doesn’t mean it should be normalised or tolerated,” he said, urging people to pay closer attention to signs that may indicate a health concern.

One example he highlighted was extreme fatigue, which many people attribute to stress, burnout, or juggling work and household responsibilities. However, Dr Amir explained that severe tiredness can sometimes have a medical cause. Iron deficiency, especially among those who experience heavy menstrual bleeding, can reduce the body’s ability to produce haemoglobin. When iron levels fall, tissues may not receive enough oxygen, leading to symptoms such as extreme fatigue, breathlessness, palpitations, and even brain fog.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Another issue he pointed out was severe period pain. While menstruation itself is normal, intense pain should not automatically be accepted as part of the process. “Periods are normal, but painful periods are not,” Dr Amir said. He noted that conditions such as endometriosis can lead to inflammation, scarring, and nerve irritation. Other possible causes may include adenomyosis, fibroids or pelvic inflammatory disease.

Dr Amir also discussed symptoms such as brain fog, anxiety, and poor sleep, which many women in their late 30s or early 40s may dismiss as everyday stress. He explained that hormonal changes during perimenopause, which can begin 8 to 10 years before menopause, may play a role. Fluctuating oestrogen and progesterone levels can influence neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine, and GABA, potentially contributing to anxiety, insomnia, and memory difficulties.

In addition, he spoke about pain during sex, which is often misunderstood or dismissed. “This is often dismissed as psychological, but there are many physical causes,” he said. These may include pelvic floor muscle dysfunction, vaginal dryness linked to low oestrogen levels, endometriosis, vulvodynia, or scarring from childbirth.

Finally, Dr Amir highlighted persistent urinary urgency or bladder pain as another symptom that deserves medical evaluation. While women are generally more prone to urinary tract infections (UTIs), he noted that other conditions, such as bladder pain syndrome, pelvic floor dysfunction, overactive bladder, or hormonal changes affecting the bladder lining, may also be responsible.

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But why are many health symptoms experienced by women often normalised or dismissed?

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Many symptoms in women tend to be normalised because they are commonly linked to hormonal cycles, menstruation, pregnancy, or menopause. In some cases, women themselves delay seeking medical help because they believe the symptoms are simply something they have to live with.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Amir Khan GP MBChB(hons)MRCGP DCH DRCOG DipDiab PGCE (@doctoramirkhan)

He notes, “The risk of this normalisation is that it can delay early diagnosis of serious conditions such as endometriosis, thyroid disorders, autoimmune diseases, heart disease, or even certain cancers. When symptoms are overlooked for long periods, the disease may progress and become harder to treat. Early evaluation is critical because many conditions are far easier to manage when detected at an early stage.”

Differentiating between normal symptoms and those that signal an underlying medical condition

Hormonal fluctuations can cause temporary symptoms such as mild mood changes, fatigue, or bloating, particularly around menstrual cycles. However, Dr Reddy stresses that women “should pay close attention to the intensity, duration, and pattern of these symptoms.” If a symptom is severe, persistent, worsening over time, or interfering with daily life, it should not be dismissed as normal.

Another important sign is when a symptom appears suddenly or behaves differently from what a woman usually experiences, he says. “Keeping track of symptoms and discussing them with a healthcare professional can help identify whether they are related to hormonal changes or something that requires further investigation.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.