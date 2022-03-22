From apples to mushrooms: Best foods for women over 40

“Forty is a milestone age in every woman’s life as after that her nutritional needs and metabolism (the body’s ability to convert food into energy), start to gradually change. Also, at the biological level, the reproductive cycle starts to decline. Thus, it is advisable for every woman to take care of her daily diet, once she enters her 40s, to stay healthy and disease-free,” said Avni Kaul, nutritionist, wellness coach and certified diabetic educator, founder of NutriActivania.

To help make the right choices and boost metabolism, the expert suggested some foods a woman should try to add to her daily diet once she crosses the age of 40.

Prefer green tea over regular milk coffee and tea

Green tea is an excellent detoxicated super drink that keeps the body metabolism of both males and females at optimum level. The catechins in green tea epicatechins (EC), epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), and epigallocatechin (EGC) are antioxidants that help to scavenge the harmful oxygen radicals, and counter oxidative damage to the cells, DNA, and cellular functions.

When you prepare green tea the correct way, the antioxidants help guard the cells, which function normally and keep the metabolism going.

Hence, after 40, try to swap regular milk tea or coffee with green tea to enhance metabolism along with energy levels and weight loss.

Apple

After 40, both men and women should include seasonal fruits in their daily diet. Among all fruits, apples are one of the best antioxidant foods that are rich in flavonoids and dietary fibre, keep the body’s inflammation in check, improve metabolic rate, lower LDL (bad) cholesterol, improve lipid profile and insulin sensitivity.

One apple a day also supports healthy weight loss.

Protein-rich foods

One advancing from 40 to 50, the average female body ideally requires 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of her body weight, per day, to prevent loss of muscle mass. Especially if she has a sedentary lifestyle, the muscle protein synthesis declines (faster rate if physical activity is low). Thus sufficient daily protein intake after 40 is very important.

Ideally, every woman after 40 must try to include protein-rich foods in their daily diet. Some of the good sources of protein are lean meat (like chicken breast and fish), plant protein like legumes, beans, tofu, mushroom, and soy.

Restrict the intake of junk food

Though junk and fast food should be restricted all all ages, after 40 when the body’s metabolism starts to slow down, reduce consumption of fast, processed and junk food.

When you consume less junk food your body will stop storing fat, decrease inflammation and stress, and support the cells to carry out their functions.

Fenugreek seeds

If there is a wonder ingredient that can boost your metabolism after 40, it is fenugreek.

Fenugreek seeds extract helps improve metabolism by decreasing adipose tissue in the body and increasing digestive enzymes, blood glucose levels, antioxidants, and insulin sensitivity.

You can add fenugreek seeds to curries or detox water. Soon you will observe great results, said Kaul.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is usually used to enhance the taste of cakes and pancakes. But this modest spice is also a natural weight loss agent that works by boosting the metabolic rate.

Cinnamon helps in increasing insulin sensitivity, lowering blood sugar levels and decreasing blood pressure. The ideal way to use cinnamon is to buy Ceylon cinnamon, crush it, and store it. Use this powder in your teas, soups, and salads.

