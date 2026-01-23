Women, 50 isn’t the end — it’s the beginning of better health; doctor explains how

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
As women cross the age of 50, their bodies undergo significant changes — hormonal shifts, a slower metabolism, and an increased risk of chronic conditions like osteoporosis, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. But ageing doesn’t have to mean slowing down. With the proper habits, this can be a phase of strength, clarity, and renewed health.
From what you eat to how much you move or sleep, small daily routines can go a long way in promoting longevity and reducing disease risk. We asked an expert to break down the most effective habits women over 50 should adopt every day not just to add years to life, but life to years.
Dr Shaily Sharma, consultant gynaecologist at Cloudnine Hospital, Faridabad, tells indianexpress.com, “After the age of 50, most women experience significant hormonal changes due to menopause, primarily a drop in estrogen and progesterone levels. These hormonal shifts affect metabolism, leading to a natural tendency to gain weight, especially around the abdomen. Muscle mass also decreases with age, which slows down the rate of calorie burning. As a result, women over 50 need to adapt their diets and activity levels accordingly.”
Dr Sharma suggests the following:
Regular physical activity supports joint health, reduces the risk of heart disease, and helps maintain a healthy weight. It also helps improve mood and sleep quality.
A nutrient-dense diet rich in fibre, antioxidants, lean proteins, and healthy fats reduces inflammation, controls weight, and supports hormone balance.
Drinking enough water aids digestion, prevents constipation, and keeps skin and organs functioning well, especially as the sense of thirst may decline with age.
Aim for 7–8 hours of quality sleep. Proper rest repairs the body, improves cognitive function, and supports emotional well-being.
Daily meditation, prayer, or deep breathing reduces cortisol levels, which can otherwise contribute to weight gain and heart problems.
Maintaining relationships and engaging in social activities helps prevent loneliness and supports mental and emotional health, which are crucial during ageing.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
