Women, 50 isn’t the end — it’s the beginning of better health; doctor explains how

As women cross the age of 50, their bodies undergo significant changes — hormonal shifts, a slower metabolism, and an increased risk of chronic conditions like osteoporosis, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. But ageing doesn’t have to mean slowing down. With the proper habits, this can be a phase of strength, clarity, and renewed health.

From what you eat to how much you move or sleep, small daily routines can go a long way in promoting longevity and reducing disease risk. We asked an expert to break down the most effective habits women over 50 should adopt every day not just to add years to life, but life to years.