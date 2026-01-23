Women, 50 isn’t the end — it’s the beginning of better health; doctor explains how

From what you eat to how much you move or sleep, small daily routines can go a long way in promoting longevity and reducing disease risk.

Most women experience significant hormonal changes due to menopauseMost women experience significant hormonal changes due to menopause (Source: Freepik)

As women cross the age of 50, their bodies undergo significant changes — hormonal shifts, a slower metabolism, and an increased risk of chronic conditions like osteoporosis, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. But ageing doesn’t have to mean slowing down. With the proper habits, this can be a phase of strength, clarity, and renewed health.

Dr Shaily Sharma, consultant gynaecologist at Cloudnine Hospital, Faridabad, tells indianexpress.com, “After the age of 50, most women experience significant hormonal changes due to menopause, primarily a drop in estrogen and progesterone levels. These hormonal shifts affect metabolism, leading to a natural tendency to gain weight, especially around the abdomen. Muscle mass also decreases with age, which slows down the rate of calorie burning. As a result, women over 50 need to adapt their diets and activity levels accordingly.”

Six most impactful daily habits explicitly recommended for women over 50 to maintain good health and vitality

Dr Sharma suggests the following:

Stay physically active

Regular physical activity supports joint health, reduces the risk of heart disease, and helps maintain a healthy weight. It also helps improve mood and sleep quality.

Eat balanced, whole foods

A nutrient-dense diet rich in fibre, antioxidants, lean proteins, and healthy fats reduces inflammation, controls weight, and supports hormone balance.

Stay hydrated 

Drinking enough water aids digestion, prevents constipation, and keeps skin and organs functioning well, especially as the sense of thirst may decline with age.

Prioritise sleep 

Aim for 7–8 hours of quality sleep. Proper rest repairs the body, improves cognitive function, and supports emotional well-being.

Practice stress management 

Daily meditation, prayer, or deep breathing reduces cortisol levels, which can otherwise contribute to weight gain and heart problems.

Stay socially connected 

Maintaining relationships and engaging in social activities helps prevent loneliness and supports mental and emotional health, which are crucial during ageing.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

