Women, commit to these 5 habits to keep yourself hale and hearty

Almost a month into 2023, if all you women have been looking to renew your health goals, you are in the right place. Make a game plan to not just work on your physical fitness but your mental health, and do not forget to focus on self-love. Dr Padma Srivastava, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar, Pune shared five habits that can help you stay on top of your fitness game.

Early bedtime

If you, like most people, don’t get the 7-9 hours of sleep per night that the National Sleep Foundation recommends, you might have to make some changes to ensure your well-being. But we are not talking about any drastic ones, all you need to do is increase your bedtime by only 30 minutes every other week. You’ll sleep better, said Dr Srivastava.

Increase physical activity gradually

Many people’s list of health resolutions starts with fitness objectives. However, if you’re starting out after being sedentary for long, there has to be a transition period from working at a desk all day and jogging a mile in under 10 minutes. Start by waking up early and taking a couple of weekly walks around your neighbourhood. Next, amp up the quantity and duration of your walks.

Discover your breast density

Many women are unaware about crucial issues like breast density when it comes to breast cancer risk. Breast density is the proportion of glandular and fibrous tissue to fatty tissue in the breast. Women must always be aware of their breast density and talk to their healthcare professional about it as breast density affects one’s chance of developing breast cancer. Ask your doctor about your breast density and potential cancer concerns the next time you have a mammogram.

Take regular breaks for your brain

Burnout is not something you desire. Find something useless to do for an hour; avoid attempting to multitask or complete other tasks at the same time. Set a timer and do something to occupy your time while you wait.

Embrace yourself more

Make time to love yourself. That entails not punishing yourself when you don’t accomplish a task or cross something off your to-do list. Try not to wallow if you have an ineffective or otherwise poor day. Give yourself credit for doing your hardest and make an effort to improve tomorrow.

“Pick one or two of these habits to make a start. I advise concentrating on the main issues you are now facing in order to focus on the ones you wish to fix. While it is (of course) impractical to try to achieve all 50 of the objectives on your list, concentrating on one resolve from each area of your life, such as beauty, mental health, and physical health, may undoubtedly help you feel better in 2023,” said Dr Srivastava.

