Woman’s 18th child sparks talk of ‘pregnancy addiction’: Psychiatrist explains

Paediatrician Mansi Jasrotia recently shared a video discussing the idea of “pregnancy addiction”, after a woman claimed that she was pregnant with her 18th child and described being fascinated by the experience of pregnancy.

In the video, the woman says, “I’m pregnant with my 18th child, and I don’t know how many more I can still give birth to. The feeling of being pregnant truly fascinates me.”

Jasrotia explains that the woman, identified as Karen, has publicly described herself as having “Pregnancy Addiction”, saying she craves the baby bump and the emotional experience associated with pregnancy. According to the video, she also feels depressed and emotionally distressed when she is not pregnant.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But can someone actually be medically “addicted” to pregnancy?

Not quite. ‘Pregnancy addiction’ is not a recognised medical or psychiatric diagnosis, says Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatrist, Aakash Healthcare. And repeatedly wanting to become pregnant does not, by itself, mean someone has an addiction.

“There is no medical or psychiatric diagnosis called ‘pregnancy addiction’,” Dr Shankar says. The term is often used informally to describe a recurrent or persistent desire to become pregnant.

“It is also wrong to call someone ‘addicted’ to multiple pregnancies just because she wants to have more than one pregnancy,” she adds.

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Why might someone want to be pregnant repeatedly?

“Pregnancy can be a powerful source of purpose, emotional fulfilment, identity or connection,” Dr Shankar explains. For some women, a previous pregnancy may have been particularly positive, leading them to associate pregnancy or motherhood with feelings of love, acceptance or security.

However, there may also be more complicated emotional experiences involved. Dr Shankar says guilt following miscarriage or infertility, relationship difficulties, social pressure to become a mother, or unresolved emotional experiences can potentially influence how someone feels about pregnancy.

“These reasons are very individual and should not be assumed without assessment,” she stresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mansi Jasrotia (@drmansi_mj)

What if someone feels low when they are not pregnant?

According to Dr Shankar, a significant or persistent emotional change when someone is not pregnant could be worth exploring.

“If a woman feels empty, distressed, anxious or much less fulfilled when she is not pregnant, it may be useful to explore what pregnancy represents emotionally for her,” she says.

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Pregnancy could, for example, represent attachment, identity, purpose or emotional reassurance for that person. But feeling low between pregnancies does not automatically point to a particular mental health condition.

“Sadness after pregnancy or childbirth can be for other reasons too,” Dr Shankar says, adding that a psychological assessment is needed before linking these experiences to any specific condition.

When should repeated pregnancies raise concern?

Dr Shankar suggests seeking professional support if thoughts about pregnancy become difficult to control, interfere with relationships or everyday functioning, or lead to repeated pregnancies despite significant personal, medical or emotional challenges.

“Extreme distress, anxiety, depression, compulsive behaviour or difficulty coping after pregnancy loss or childbirth should also be treated with professional help,” she says.

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A psychiatrist or psychologist can explore the underlying emotional needs without labelling or judging the person. Depending on the situation, mental health care can also be coordinated with a gynaecologist or another healthcare professional.

The idea of “pregnancy addiction” can be tempting as a way to describe someone who repeatedly wants to experience pregnancy. But the term can oversimplify a person’s emotional experience.

As Dr Shankar points out, a persistent desire to become pregnant is not, by itself, a psychiatric diagnosis. Understanding why someone feels that way requires looking at their individual emotional experiences, relationships, mental health and circumstances rather than assigning a label based solely on the number of pregnancies.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.