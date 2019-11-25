Wish to gain overall fitness? Luke Coutinho tells you how

If you are experiencing low immunity, piling on the carbs, have sugar cravings, then it’s time to pay attention to a simple lifestyle cycle — sleep. Despite knowing the numerous benefits that a good night’s slumber can have on blood sugar levels, the immune system and heart health by decreasing stress, not much attention is paid to sleep. We tend to overlook sleep owing to our work commitments, being wired to technology 24*7 or lifestyle disorders like insomnia.

Counting the ill-effects of sleep, renowned lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho noted in a post on Instagram, “The easiest way to mess up the immune system, bring on the carb, sugar and junk cravings and start depleting brain cells is through sleep deprivation.”

According to US’ National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI), sleep deprivation is a condition that occurs if one doesn’t get enough sleep. As a broader concept, it occurs when one has one or more of the following:

*You don’t get enough sleep (sleep deprivation).

*You sleep at the wrong time of day (that is, you’re out of sync with your body’s natural clock).

*You don’t sleep well or get all of the different types of sleep that your body needs.

*You have a sleep disorder that prevents you from getting enough sleep or causes poor quality sleep.

For one to understand sleep deficiency, it helps to know how sleep works and why it’s important. The two basic types of sleep are rapid eye movement (REM) and non-REM.

Non-REM sleep includes what is commonly known as deep sleep or slow-wave sleep. Dreaming typically occurs during REM sleep. Generally, non-REM and REM sleep occur in a regular pattern of three-five cycles each night.

The ability to function and feel well while one is awake depends on whether one is getting enough total sleep and enough of each type of sleep. It also depends on whether one is sleeping at a time when the body is prepared and ready to sleep.

Sleep deficiency can interfere with work, school and social functioning. One might have trouble while learning, focusing, and reacting. Additionally, it might add to fluctuation in moods leaving one feel frustrated, cranky or even worried.

The signs and symptoms of sleep deficiency may differ between children and adults. It is necessary to fix a sleeping schedule.

Make a cosy sleeping environment

A comfortable pillow, a few cushions, cotton bed sheet, lavender aroma, and dim lights – seems like the perfect setting to sleep. Having a clean sleeping environment with dim lights induces sleep. So make sure your space is lit enough during the day to keep you awake, and dim enough at night to induce sleep.

Follow a proper diet

Your nutrition level determines your hormones and mental health, which can affect the way you sleep. Melatonin is the sleep-aiding hormone that is naturally released in the body. It happens when you eat clean and good food, inhale relaxing aroma, meditate, or are relaxed to the core. A diet rich in magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamins can help aid sleep. Alternatively, opt for a melatonin supplement.

Relax before hitting the bed

Avoid going to bed angry, stressed or with lots of thoughts in your mind. Take time out to take a walk in the park, listen to music or meditate before you go to sleep. The more relaxed your mind is, it gets easier to catch up on sleep. Reading a book, soaking in a hot bath, body massage, are other ways to relax before bed.

However, it is a good idea to seek medical help if the problem persists.