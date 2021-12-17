Should you cover your head during winter to prevent cold, cough? Here’s what Ayurveda says

December 17, 2021 10:00:48 am
Seasonal infections like cold, cough and fever become increasingly common during winter, and there are a thousand pieces of advice that exist when it comes to protecting yourself against the cold winds.
A more common suggestion is to cover your head during winter to preserve heat. But does it help? Dr Nitika Kohli took to Instagram to shed some light on the matter. Take a look here:
”During the winter season, you need to cover your head with a hat, cap or a scarf as we lose most of our body heat from the head, in particular, the scalp. It will not only prevent you from contracting common cold and coughs, it will also keep you comfortable,” she explained
Let us know if this simple Ayurvedic advice worked for you.
