From building immunity to improving digestion: Count on these 10 winter superfoods

You are what you eat holds true when it comes to your immunity and health. The changing season also calls for including nutritious foods that enable the body to adapt well to the changes that the weather brings along. As we are prepping for the winter season ahead, it is necessary that one includes foods that warm up the body to ensure we stay away from seasonal illnesses. So if you are wondering about foods that you can include in your diet, here’s some help from celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

According to Diwekar, if work from home is giving you tight joints, gastric issues, skin breakouts among other things, you need to be able to tackle them more with the onset of the winter season.

Here’s how you can do that.

Bajra

Benefits

It is rich in B vitamins, promotes muscle gain, boosts hair growth.

How to have?

Can be had as bhakri, laddoo, khichdi, bhajani thalipeeth

Gond

Benefits

Great for bones, improves sex drive, good digestive aid.

How to have?

Can be had as a laddoo or gond paani, roasted in ghee and sprinkled with sugar.

Green vegetables

Benefits

It is anti-inflammatory and reduces burning in hands and feet.

How to have?

Palak, methi, mint and especially green garlic.

Kand or root veggies of all kinds

Benefits

Prebiotic, aids weight loss, improves digestion & assimilation of nutrients.

How to have?

As tikkis, sabzis, speciality dishes like undhiyo, roasted and eaten with a seasoning of salt and chilli powder.

Seasonal fruits

Benefits

Rich in micronutrients and fibre, helps with hydration of the skin.

How to have?

Sitaphal, peru, apple, khurmani. Enjoy them ripe, eat fresh and whole after washing. Good mid-meal.

Til or sesame seeds

Benefits

Rich in essential fatty acids, vitamin E. Good for bones, skin, hair.

How to have?

Can be had as chiki, laddoo, chutney, seasoning.

Peanuts

Benefits

Amongst world’s healthiest foods, rich in vitamin B, amino acids, polyphenols. Good for heart.

How to have?

Have them boiled or roasted, turn them into a chutney, use them for seasoning salads and sabzis.

Ghee

Benefits

Helps with assimililation of vitamin D and is a taste enhancer.

How to have?

Cook in ghee, add ghee to dals, rice, bhakri, bhatis, rotis.

White butter

Benefits

It helps with joint lubrication, skin hydration, bone health, critical for #wfh induced load on neck and spine, reduces gas.

How to have?

Dollop on bhakri or bhajani thalipeeth, added to saags and dals in winters.

Kulith

Benefits

Prevents kidney stones, beats bloating, good source of protein, fibre and micro-nutrients.

How to have?

Made into a paratha, soup, dal etc.

