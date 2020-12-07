Winter superfood: Say goodbye to health troubles with jaggery or gur

Here's why you should count on jaggery. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

A lot of us wait for winters to arrive as it brings respite from the summer heat and humidity. But with the nip in the air, one needs to be extra careful with their physical regime and daily dietary habits by including seasonal foods to ensure the body’s immunity is at its best. While there are many such foods that can help you with the same, have you ever tried jaggery or gur in combination with other common ingredients?

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently shared an informative post on Instagram.

“On its own, jaggery can do many things — works as a digestive, improves fertility, bone density etc. But when mixed with others, it uses its power to improve their efficacy. In that sense, I find jaggery or gul or gud, very giving and generous,” she said.

Here’s how you can pair jaggery with other kitchen ingredients to alleviate recurring winter health issues.

*With ghee – relief from constipation

*With dhaniya or coriander seeds – eases bleeding, reduces period pain, useful when you are only spotting and want periods to start

*With fennel seeds – removes bad breath and reduces plaque formation

*With methi or fenugreek seeds – for stronger, lustrous hair; prevents greying

*With gond – improves bone density and works as a lactation agent in nursing mothers

*With aliv or halim seeds- improves folic acid and iron assimilation, reduces skin pigmentation, good for hair growth too

*With til or sesame seeds – reduces chances of cold, cough and flu

*With peanuts – improves strength, regulates appetite and reduces cravings

*With haldi or turmeric– boosts immunity

*With soonth or dry ginger – accelerates recovery from fever and reduces inflammation

Which combination would you like to try?

