This winter superfood can help improve iron levels, reduce blood sugar

Having low iron levels is one of the most common deficiencies today, especially among women. But worry not, consuming certain foods is known to be extremely helpful in such a case. So, is fenugreek or methi one such food that can help improve iron levels? If yes, can one consume methi every day?

Answering these questions is nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas who took to Instagram to share that if one is “struggling to maintain iron levels, you need to eat foods that are rich in not just iron but protein and vitamin C for better absorption”.

According to her, fresh methi or fenugreek contains all the above while also being low in calories. “They are high in dietary fibre. Methi is extremely beneficial for women with PCOS and insulin resistance. Consuming methi leaves regularly can help lower blood sugar and improve heart health,” she shared.

Mascarenhas went on to recommend having a “cup of methi regularly”. “Don’t overcook the leaves though. Chop the leaves finely and bind them with the dough to make rotis or parathas. Sauté leaves lightly and add to your meals. You can add finely chopped methi to the curries when the curry is ready to be served,” Mascarenhas suggested.

Agreeing, Dr Aarti Devi, senior dietician, Paras Hospital, Udaipur said, “Fenugreek leaves promote blood production, and cooked leaves can help prevent anaemia. As such, one can consume methi seeds in their diet regularly as an adult man requires 28 mg of iron per day, while a woman requires around 30 mg.”

“The fat-soluble chlorophyll molecule of methi is structurally similar to haemoglobin and is efficiently absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract, providing all the structural elements for haemoglobin production. It also helps manage high cholesterol levels, which cause diseases like atherosclerosis. Additionally, it also helps in weight management, is high in antioxidants, prevents gastric disorders, is beneficial for diabetes, prevents clotting disorders, aids skin and hair health, and has anti-cancer properties,” Dr Aarti told indianexpress.com.

What is the ideal way to have fenugreek seeds?

Try to soak fenugreek seeds overnight and have them the next day alongside the water, said Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai. “You will surely notice the difference. You can also add methi to your dal or make paratha from it. Eat it in the quantity recommended by the expert and don’t go overboard,” Dr Patel said.

