Winter sun: Here’s how to get your vitamin D fix

Shorter daylight hours and the sun’s lower position in the sky can affect UVB exposure during winter. So, is stepping outdoors in the afternoon enough to maintain vitamin D levels? A doctor explains how sunlight, diet and outdoor habits can help, and which symptoms may indicate a deficiency.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiNov 10, 2026 04:56 PM IST
Spending time outdoors during winter can help with sunlight exposure, although vitamin D production depends on UVB availability and individual factors.Spending time outdoors during winter can help with sunlight exposure, although vitamin D production depends on UVB availability and individual factors. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Amid the cold weather, a ray of winter sunlight may feel pleasant, but it may not always provide enough UVB radiation for the skin to produce adequate vitamin D. Experts cite shorter daylight hours, the sun’s lower position in the sky, and limited exposure as reasons for this. So what can help? Read on to learn.

How to make the most of the winter sun?

Natural circumstances filter out most of the sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) rays.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Explaining this, Dr M Ravi Kumar, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, says, “Winter sunlight exposure is usually not enough to maintain healthy vitamin D levels. During the colder months, the Earth tilts away from the sun, so sunlight strikes at a skewed angle. This extra distance filters out most of the Ultraviolet B (UVB) rays that your pores and skin clearly require to produce this crucial nutrient.”

So, to make the most of the vulnerable winter weather sun, timing is critical.

“The best time to step out is in the afternoon, when the sun is at its highest point, making UVB rays surprisingly stronger than early morning or late evening. However, because the winter sun is so weak, a person may also need over an hour of illumination to produce what takes simply fifteen minutes in the summer months,” he adds.

ALSO READ | Vitamin D3 may be more effective than D2; here’s why

How do diet and exercise help during this time

Daily exercise and diet must be adapted accordingly to overcome the winter restrictions.

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“Since the morning sunshine is quite limited, changing your diet would be the most preferable way to prevent a deficiency. One must include rich sources of vitamin D in their meals, such as fatty fish (salmon and mackerel), egg yolks, and UV-exposed mushrooms. Everyday items like milk, juices, and cereals can also help in providing a major boost,” suggests Dr Kumar.

Fatty fish, egg yolks, UV-exposed mushrooms and fortified foods can contribute to vitamin D intake. Fatty fish, egg yolks, UV-exposed mushrooms, and fortified foods can contribute to vitamin D intake. (Image Source: Pexels)

Without enough intake, you may experience severe deficiency symptoms.

“There may be pain in the bones and lower back, muscle weakness, fatigue, hair loss, and increased susceptibility to infections owing to a weakened immune system,” he adds.

People with health issues linked to low vitamin D levels should consult a healthcare professional and consider testing rather than relying on symptoms alone.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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