Amid the cold weather, a ray of winter sunlight may feel pleasant, but it may not always provide enough UVB radiation for the skin to produce adequate vitamin D. Experts cite shorter daylight hours, the sun’s lower position in the sky, and limited exposure as reasons for this. So what can help? Read on to learn.

How to make the most of the winter sun?

Natural circumstances filter out most of the sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) rays.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Explaining this, Dr M Ravi Kumar, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, says, “Winter sunlight exposure is usually not enough to maintain healthy vitamin D levels. During the colder months, the Earth tilts away from the sun, so sunlight strikes at a skewed angle. This extra distance filters out most of the Ultraviolet B (UVB) rays that your pores and skin clearly require to produce this crucial nutrient.”