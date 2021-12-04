Winter special: Take care of your health with fish oil

Winter has arrived, bringing with it a lot of delight, but it also the need to take extra health precautions. During the chilly months, it is critical to include plenty of beneficial fats in your diet to avoid ailments such as cold and flu.

“According to studies, fish and its nutrients play an essential role in preventing typical winter ailments. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fish, are not only a good source of nutrition, but they also aid in the improvement of biological functions such as circulation and cognition. To improve your health this winter, dress warmly and include fish oil in your daily diet,” said Avni Sharma, nutritionist at HealthKart.

There are numerous benefits to consuming fish oil. (Source: Pexel) There are numerous benefits to consuming fish oil. (Source: Pexel)

Are fish oil supplements necessary?

The expert explained that Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) are omega-3 fatty acids that promote cardiac circulation and benefit brain health.

“According to a study, most persons have EPA and DHA levels that are below optimum – it is estimated that a minimum of 250–500 mg of combined EPA and DHA each day for healthy adults while children are prescribed 50–100 mg a day for infants and children. Not getting adequate omega-3 fatty acid may lead to dry skin, thin nails that crack, and brittle hair. It is critical to take fish oil supplements to address this shortage,” she shared.

Which fish oil should you use?

It is important to consume fish oil supplements that have been purified. The fatty tissue of fish is used to obtain fish oil. Since water bodies, including oceans, are frequently polluted by industrial waste, heavy metals such as mercury, arsenic, cadmium, and lead can accumulate in fish tissues and may contaminate the oil produced from such fish. So, if you are looking for a fish oil supplement, ensure that it is ultra-purified.

Benefits of purified fish oil

*Impurity free: Mercury frequently negates the beneficial effects of fish oil to a large amount. Fish oil devoid of any pollutants commonly found in water supplies will help get the maximum benefits.

*Ultra Refined Omega 3: Some purified oils are molecularly distilled from anchovies to generate highly purified Omega-3 that is mercury-free. The biologically active form of Omega-3 fatty acid is found in roughly 84 per cent of fish oils.

*Cholesterol: Fish oils raise the healthy HDL cholesterol level in the body while lowering triglycerides by 15–30 per cent. Even at tiny doses, fish oils have been shown to lower blood pressure, she said.

*Suitable for the heart: All over the world, heart diseases see a rise during winter. However, including a small amount of fish oil in your diet can keep your heart healthy. People who consume fish have a lower risk of heart disease, according to studies. Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) have been found to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD as well as fatal and non-fatal myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary artery disease (CAD), and sudden cardiac death. Besides, they are well tolerated and have minimal adverse effects.

*Enhances Organs’ Function: Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, which improve brain function. It also improves eye vision and aids in the treatment of other common eye ailments.

*Preserve your vision- DHA present in fish oil helps in vision protection. DHA is naturally concentrated in the retina of the eye (the layer of tissue that lines the inside of the eye and receives the image formed by the lens) and is thought to promote healthy retinal function.

*Improves skin texture- Our skin become damaged by aging and too much sun exposure and fish oil supplements helps in maintaining healthy skin and help with improving skin texture

*Other benefits: Other advantages of ingesting fish oil include the fact that it aids in joint pain, muscle rehabilitation, improves skin radiance, and helps with hair loss. In winters, when dry skin and hair become a pressing challenge, ensuring a regular fish oil supplement may help address them. Besides, it can also help improve the morning discomfort of joints.

