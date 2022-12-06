Winter special: Why you should have ‘Bajre Ki Raab’ this season

Our immunity often goes for a toss during season change that brings with it common issues like cough, cold, and sore throat. But as experts say, following a good diet and physical regimen throughout the year can keep you in the pink of health. However, there are also some seasonal beverages and foods that have always found favour with many Indian households due to their immunity-improving benefits. One such beverage that is extremely popular in Rajasthani and Gujarati homes is ‘Bajre ka Raab’, a beverage made with bajra atta or pearl millet flour.

Why is it so popular?

According to registered dietitian Garima Goyal, this drink is made with all the ingredients that provide warmth to the body, such as bajra (pearl millet), ginger powder, jaggery, and ajwain or carom seeds. “Bajra, its main ingredient, is a storehouse of nutrients and phytochemicals and possesses various health benefits,” said Goyal.

Besides providing warmth to the body — that is generated owing to a higher metabolic rate — there are numerous other benefits of consuming this beverage, shared Goyal.

*Energy and satiety source – This drink is primarily made with bajra, also dubbed as ‘poor man’s staple’. This grain is a package of complex carbohydrates and fibre. Due to these components, it is digested slowly and provides the body with sustained energy for a longer duration. The fibre content gives a feeling of satiety, too.

*Heart healthy – This grain contains a lot of fibre and B-complex vitamins, both of which play a role in maintaining the lipid profile of the body by decreasing the levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL); the bad cholesterol.

*Immunity booster – This warm drink is a great way to boost immunity due to its nutrient richness. The boosted immune system goes a long way in protecting the body from flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, cold and sore throat. It possesses strong detoxifying properties and cleanses the body of toxins.

*Gut-friendly – The presence of ajwain seeds and jeera powder in this drink makes it easy to digest because these seeds are gut-friendly.

*Diabetic-friendly – This drink, made with bajra, contains a lot of fibre content and has a low glycemic index. So it prevents a sudden spike in blood sugar levels and is ideal for Diabetics.

*Boon for lactating mothers – This drink is a source of energy for breastfeeding mothers and they can enjoy its benefits by consuming it daily.

Chef Neha Deepak Shah also took to Instagram to share that the “100-calories winter drink” can be served as a soup.

“It will keep you full for very long. This winter, include bajra in your diet. This grain releases sugar in your body slowly compared to rice and wheat so gives you long sustained energy. My Nani (grandmother) stays in Jaipur and winters are full of wholesome food. You don’t need any ghee or oil,” said Shah while sharing the recipe.

How to make it?

Ingredients

1/4 cup – Bajra flour

3 to 4 cups – Chaas or buttermilk

1/2tsp – Cumin seeds

1/2tsp – Carom seeds

Salt and black salt

A little roasted cumin powder and mint leaves for serving

Method

*In a bowl, add the flour, buttermilk, and the spices. Mix without any lumps.

*Traditionally, the mixture is fermented, which is considered good for gut health. But you can straightaway boil the mixture on a low flame.

*Pour in a serving glass. Top with roasted cumin powder and mint leaves.

Pro tips

– Never store bajra flour for too long as it turns bitter.

– Cook this raab on low flame until the desired consistency is reached.

