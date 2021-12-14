Here’s how antioxidants help repair and protect the skin

Foods rich in antioxidants are extremely beneficial for the body. But did you know that applying antioxidant-rich skincare products also help fight against free radicals, toxins and pollutants in the air? The winter season especially begets a touch of extra pampering because the skin tends to become dry and flakey.

As such, dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta talked about the importance of antioxidants for overall skin health in her latest Instagram post. You can include them in your diet or apply them topically. Check out the post here:

“Antioxidants are key for healthy skin. They help skin repair itself, protect it, and fight free radicals,” she said.

Helps in skin repairing

First and foremost, antioxidants help to repair already damaged skin. Skin that has endured sun exposure or is not moisturised enough can look dull and lifeless. To help combat it, topical application of vitamins C and E is recommended. “Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant and can help stimulate collagen production,” she said.

Provides protection

Amid rising pollution levels and toxins present in the environment, antioxidants play a major part in protecting skin from harmful deterrents. Applying vitamin C under a layer of sunscreen before stepping out will ensure you are sufficiently protected against harmful UV rays.

Fights free radicals

Healthline defines free radicals as “compounds that can cause harm if their levels become too high in your body.” Having foods rich in antioxidants such as fish oil, berries, nuts, citric fruits could be helpful. Similarly, skincare products containing antioxidants such as Vitamin A, C, E are highly recommended to help combat dark spots, wrinkles and saggy skin.

Helps produce more collagen

Collagen is the skin’s building block and is also responsible for maintaining skin elasticity and hydration. Antioxidants can help prevent the loss of collagen and ensure that you have glowing skin!

