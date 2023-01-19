This winter, here’s why you should opt for mittens instead of gloves

This year, the dipping temperatures are breaking all records with January having reported seven cold wave days already, much more than the zero such days last year and one such day in January 2020. As such, it’s crucial to ensure you keep yourself warm to not let the cold weather affect your health. While much focus is given to your winter ensembles, it’s equally important to take care of your hands which often bear the brunt of the harsh temperature.

Just like the rest of your body, you must cover your hands adequately as they tend to get colder than the rest of your body. While it’s a common practice to wear gloves, experts say that mittens help protect your hands better against cold weather.

Before we understand why, let’s know how the two are different. Explaining the same, Dr Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad said, “While gloves have individual pockets for every finger, mittens only have one chamber for your thumb and one for the rest of them.”

Mittens can help protect you from cold injuries (Source: Pexels) Mittens can help protect you from cold injuries (Source: Pexels)

It is recommended to prefer mittens over gloves because, in the case of the former, the four fingers share and preserve heat. “Although made from the same material, thus experts recommend mittens than gloves,” Dr Gude said.

Agreeing, Dr Aditya S Chowti, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bangalore, said, “Experts recommend wearing mittens instead of gloves because mittens provide more warmth and insulation for the fingers. This is because mittens keep the fingers in close proximity to each other, which helps to trap heat and keep the fingers warmer. Because of increased warmth and insulation for the fingers, they help prevent frostbite and other cold-related injuries.”

ALSO READ | Is it healthy to sleep with your socks on?

Dr Gude added that mittens also have less total surface area for body heat to escape. “Mittens protect from injury better than gloves especially during skiing,or in the kitchen,” Dr Gude said.

Also, mittens are more convenient to use, as compared to gloves. “Mittens can be easier to put on and take off than gloves, and can be less restrictive for people with mobility issues in their fingers,” Dr Chowti said.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!