Enjoy teatime with these super healthy and delicious brews

December 22, 2021 11:30:06 am
Nothing can beat the joy of sipping a hot cuppa on a chilly winter day. But what if the brew is delicious and also power-packed with numerous health benefits?
Warm drinks can help keep the immunity levels in check, so here’s nutritionist Minacshi Pettukola suggesting some easy-to-make teas that can be enjoyed during the season for several health benefits, ranging from good sleep to improved digestive health.
Pettukola listed some of her top picks to keep you in good health.
View this post on Instagram
Oolong tea
It contains catechins and theaflavins that can help increase focus, suppress stress, boost immune function, and is anti-inflammatory.
Hibiscus tea
This tea is vitamin C-rich, keeps blood pressure in check, is energy boosting and caffeine-free. Also great for your skin, she mentioned.
Ginger tea
It supports the immune system, anti-nausea, caffeine-free and anti-inflammatory. It tastes and smells great, too.
Green tea
From skin health to mood boosting, catechins have plenty of benefits for you. They are also abundant in antioxidants.
Chamomile tea
It is known for promoting better sleep, improving digestive health, and is very relaxing and soothing. Perfect for before bed time.
Peppermint tea
Helps ease digestive irritation/upsets, may help relieve tension headaches and migraines, freshens your breath and can relieve your clogged sinuses.
“If you do drink a lot of tea, watch out for heavy metals like lead and microplastics from tea bags, and pick well researched brands as well as produce,” she suggested
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-