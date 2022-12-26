How the winter season can affect your sleep

Winter gives a much-need respite from the hot and humid weather and is usually marked by a celebratory spirit. At the same time, however, this season, especially in the northern parts of the country, is associated with extremely low temperatures, making us want to curl up in our beds and sleep for longer than usual. As such, have you ever wondered why you tend to sleep more in winter, as compared to summer? This is because our sleeping habits change according to seasons, experts say.

Explaining the same, Dr Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant, Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad said, “The human sleep behaviour is influenced by circadian processes, which are our internal timekeeping cells. These ‘clock cells’ synchronise with the environment via ‘zeitgebers’ or ‘time clues’ such as light and ambient temperature and coordinate other circadian responses to optimise to the environment.”

As such, seasonal changes that result in alterations in temperature influence patterns and duration of sleep.

Also in the series | Do some people need more sleep than others?

Agreeing, Dr Vikas Gaur, Head, Department of Psychiatry, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad said that sleeping habits may change according to seasons as light and darkness are very important factors in regulating sleep cycles in humans. “Light exposure stimulates key areas in the brain that are responsible for regulating melatonin hormone and body temperature. Our body produces melatonin — the sleep hormone — naturally. Its levels increase as the sun sets signaling to our body that it’s time to sleep. In the morning, melatonin level decreases which promotes wakefulness,” he said.

As we know, during the summer season, there is an increase in daylight hours and in the winter season, there’s an increase in night-time hours. “As a result, changes in sunrise and sunset times can affect melatonin levels and the time when we start to feel sleepy at night. For example, during the winter, it’s gloomy all day and therefore melatonin suppression does not occur as it tends to occur during other times of the year. As a result, our body won’t have a clear distinction between daytime and night-time leading to an increased desire to sleep but difficulty in falling asleep at night,” Dr Gaur Said.

Our sleeping habits change according to seasons (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Our sleeping habits change according to seasons (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

However, light and darkness aren’t the only factors making you sleep more this season. “Low temperature during winter seasons promotes sleep while summer heat makes it harder to sleep. Additionally, according to research, our brain becomes more active in summer and less active in winter which also affects sleep,” the expert noted.

Due to these factors, more sleep is natural in wintertime, Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Senior Psychiatrist and Founder, Manasthali said. “The normal range is an extra 1.75 to 2.5 hours per night.”

Advertisement

Dr Gaur, however, stresses that actual sleep time does not decrease or increase but a person may feel like he/she needs more sleep during the winter months because the days get shorter. “It is not a good idea to stay in bed or on the couch all day long during winter as doing this can significantly affect the circadian rhythm and melatonin secretion in the body,” he said.

Also in the series | Is it healthy to take a nap in the afternoon?

Can this disrupted sleep pattern during winter months affect your well-being? A little, experts say. “Generally, the variations in duration and quality of sleep have a slight influence on activities at the workplace. However, more influence is seen amongst children in school where they may feel lethargic. However, the effects are minimal and can be adjusted by a person to a great extent without significant modifications to lifestyle,” Balasubramanian said.

What should you do?

To keep your sleep cycle in check this season, follow these tips:

Advertisement

*Try to get light exposure during the daytime.

*Regular physical exercise for 10-30 minutes may help in getting good sleep at night.

*Avoid naps in the daytime.

*The bedroom should not be too hot or too cold.

*Can use a humidifier if required to avoid dry winter air.

*Avoid over-eating during winter, especially during dinner time.

*Take professional help when required.

(Next in the series: Here’s why you may be waking up with body aches)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!