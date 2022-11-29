Top 5 dietary tips that will ‘work wonders to improve your immunity’ this winter

Winter season, which is marked by a festive atmosphere, scrumptious delicacies, and warm snuggles, is finally here! As you prepare to revel in this holiday season, it’s crucial to not miss out on your health as the cold temperatures are also synonymous with a host of seasonal illnesses such as cold and cough, and are known to exacerbate chronic illnesses such as heart ailments. “Being indoors more leads to sedentary habits, and this may cause fluctuation in cholesterol levels causing ailments like diabetes, heart disease, and more. Moreover, winter months can also lead to overeating,” Dr Sandeep Patil, chief intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan told indianexpress.com in an earlier interaction, adding that cold temperatures make people more susceptible to illnesses.

Agreeing, Richa Doshi, a dietitian, said, “Winter season is the most beautiful season. But, along with the pleasant cold, the season also brings with it cold, cough, and fever.” Keeping this in mind, it’s essential for you to pay special focus to your dietary habits. To prevent falling sick this season, the expert suggested five tips “that will work wonders to improve your immunity and help you stay fit and fine”.

Eat your proteins

Don’t forget to include lots of proteins in your diet this season. “Protein acts like a power punch to fight against infection and boost your immunity,” Doshi said.

Turmeric

It is a well-known immunity booster. “This winter, try out Amba haldi with your meals or have turmeric milk at night,” she suggested.

Tulsi ginger kadha

It will keep your cold and cough at bay. “Sardi ke mausam me garam-garam kadha peene ka maza hi kuch aur hai,” she remarked.

Amla

It is the richest source of vitamin C. “Eat one amla a day to keep the doctor away.”

Water

Water is often neglected, especially in the winter season, because we don’t feel as thirsty. “As a result, our body gets dehydrated. So, drink adequate water to keep up your immunity,” the dietitian said.

Earlier, Vidhi Chawla, dietitian and founder of Fisico Diet Clinic, had suggested five superfoods to improve your immunity levels and stay healthy this winter. These are – soups, sweet potatoes, dry fruits, green leafy vegetables and ghee.

So, stay fit and healthy this winter with these effective tips!

