Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Winter rains: Protect yourself with these essential tips

It is important to take precautions during winter rains to stay healthy and prevent illnesses, Dr Haroon H, Consultant, Internal Medicine, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, said

winter monsoonHere ae some effective tips (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The national capital woke up to a chilly day with cold winds and rain on Sunday, with rainfall expected in some parts on Monday, too. The Western Disturbance, IMD officials said, is likely to cause “light/moderate rainfall/snowfall at most places with isolated heavy falls over the western Himalayan region during the next two days; light/moderate rainfall at some/many places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the same period. Isolated very light rainfall/drizzle would also occur over Delhi on Sunday and Monday morning”.

Delhi, usually, receives around 17 mm of rain in January. This, however, is the first rainfall of the winter season, which has been among the driest in the past decade, IMD noted.

winter monsoon Delhi saw rains on Sunday (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Winter monsoon or mahawat, as it is called in Hindi, can also cause seasonal illnesses if you don’t take care of yourself since waterlogged spots are a breeding ground for bacteria that can cause infections and seasonal ailments.

What can be done?

It is important to take precautions during winter rains to stay healthy and prevent illnesses, stressed Dr Haroon H, Consultant, Internal Medicine, KMC Hospital, Mangalore while sharing a few essential tips

Prevention

Stay active: During winter, it can be tempting to spend all day indoors, but it is importance to stay active and get some exercise. This will help improve circulation, boost immunity, and prevent depression. Try to engage in indoor activities like yoga, or take walks in covered areas to stay active.

Stay hydrated: Winter weather can be dehydrating, so it is important to drink enough water to stay hydrated. Dehydration can weaken the immune system, making you more susceptible to illness.

Keep your home warm and dry: During winter, it is important to keep your home warm and dry to avoid respiratory infections. Keep your home well-ventilated and use a humidifier to prevent dry air.

Also Read |‘Winter weight gain is not a myth’; here’s how you can avoid it

Precautions

– Avoid letting water stand still (stagnant water is a breeding place for mosquitoes).

– Children and those susceptible to particular infections should speak with their doctor about vaccination.

– Individuals whose lifestyle involves travelling should check the weather report and plan their itinerary accordingly. “When travelling to a location where diseases like malaria are widespread, bring essentials like daily prescriptions and warm clothing. It is crucial to talk with your doctor about getting the right prophylaxis before travelling to endemic-prone locations,” Dr Haroon said.

According to Dr Akriti Gupta, if you’re heading outside, bear in mind that your hands and feet should be kept warm because cold weather causes blood to flow away from the extremities. “Dress warmly and stay dry. Layering is the key to stay warm in winters,” suggested Dr Gupta.
She listed that adults and children should wear 
*A hat, scarf, or knit mask to cover the head, face, and mouth.
*Sleeves that are snug at the wrist and mittens (they are warmer than gloves). Water-resistant coat and boots.
*Wear warmers inside your clothes, and layer more with sweaters and jackets.
*Warm stocking and socks under your pants or skirts.

