Begin your day with this ‘winter morning drink’ for bloating, acidity, migraine, weight loss, and immunity

While the nip in the air may feel comforting and give respite from hot and sultry weather, the onset of the winter season is also linked to a host of health concerns such as cold, cough, gastric problems, and headaches. As such, it becomes crucial to follow a nutritious diet and a balanced lifestyle during this season. In addition to consuming healthy foods, you must also sip a healthy Ayurvedic drink every morning, suggested Dr Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurveda expert.

“Begin your morning with this winter drink for hair fall, migraine, weight loss, hormonal balance, managing sugar levels, insulin resistance, bloating and improved immunity (to prevent cough-cold),” she wrote on Instagram, sharing the recipe and benefits of this drink.

Here’s how you can prepare this ‘winter morning drink’ at home.

Ingredients

*2 glasses of water (500 ml)

*7-10 curry leaves

*3 ajwain leaves

*1 tbsp coriander seeds

*1 tsp cumin seeds

*1 powdered cardamom and

*1-inch ginger slice (grated).

Method

*Add all the spices to the water and boil them for five minutes on a medium flame.

*Strain the liquid and your winter morning drink is ready.

“Drinking just 100 ml of this is enough. For weight loss, add half a lemon in it,” Dr Dixa said.

The expert also shared the health benefits of the ingredients used to make this drink.

*Curry leaves help control hair fall and blood sugar levels. It also improves haemoglobin and aids in weight loss, she said.

*Ajwain, according to the expert, helps with bloating, indigestion, cough, cold, diabetes, asthma and weight loss.

*Dr Dixa said that cumin seeds are best for sugar control, fat loss, acidity, migraine, cholesterol and more.

*”Cardamom is good for motion sickness, nausea, migraine, high blood pressure and even for skin and hair as it contains antioxidants,” the Ayurveda expert mentioned.

*She explained that ginger helps combat “all winter ailments and also helps with indigestion, gas, loss of appetite and weight loss.”

To stay healthy, she suggested having this concoction every morning as an alternative to your regular chai.

Concurring with the benefits, Dr Puneet, Founder, Karma Ayurveda said that these simple ingredients are commonly used in daily life but contain potentially beneficial effects. The drink boosts body metabolism and aids in fat burning, which ultimately results in weight loss. “For example, ajwain will treat acidity and lessen bloating and flatulence. The antioxidants in ginger aid to combat free radicals and reduce the risk of diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. In addition to its flavour, cardamom is well-known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties,” he said.

The expert added that this detox drink also helps enhance digestion. It “could help to lower the risk of cancer as it contains many antioxidants”.

