Why you must stop dismissing these symptoms as ‘winter blues’

During winter, as the days get shorter, we often end up spending more time under the covers to stay warm. It is also common to feel low, irritable, and lethargic during the colder months. But, according to experts, these feelings of emptiness or hopelessness must not be dismissed as ‘winter blues’, as they can signify something serious — Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) which, according to the Mayo Clinic “is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons”. As such, those with SAD experience a significant mental decline during winter, and may feel a lot of hopelessness and anxiety. As a result, other aspects of life such as relationships and work, are impacted.

“SAD symptoms creep in during winter but a lot of people also notice their symptoms in the fall, which gradually increase during the winter months. It is also considered a sub-type of major depressive disorder and is characterised by recurrent episodes in winter and a naturally elevated mood in the summer,” explained Vinaya Gore, Chief Psychologist and Founder of Aatman Psychology Studio.

Also read | Matters of the Mind: The deal with depression

Talking about her patients with SAD, the expert added that the symptoms are similar to the ones that come with Major Depressive Disorder. “Feelings of hopelessness and helplessness, depressed and/or irritable mood, increased anxiety, feelings of emptiness, guilt, increased sensitivity to criticism, tearfulness, affected sleep, not feeling rested even when sleeping more, less energy and interest to do things, and decreased sex drive are some of the symptoms,” she told indianexpress.com.

Many people around the world turn to white light therapy to fight seasonal affective disorder. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Many people around the world turn to white light therapy to fight seasonal affective disorder. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

She added that the treatment of seasonal affective disorder includes medications and psychotherapy, along with lifestyle changes such as going out for a walk and catching glimpses of sunlight, daily exercise, and connecting more with friends and family. “People need to stop dismissing serious SAD symptoms as just ‘winter blues’ and take the medical and psychological help that is required. I urge people to be more aware of this, and seek a professional when necessary,” she continued.

Also read | Women of all ages and younger men with anxiety or depression more likely to develop chronic illnesses, research says

According to Harvard Medical School, light therapy — that replaces missing sunshine with artificial light — is an effective way of dealing with seasonal affective disorder. Light therapy makes use of light boxes that produce a bright white light. When it comes to your brain, however, artificial light works the same way as natural sunlight. In this form of treatment, bright light has an effect on the cells in the retina that are connected to the hypothalamus, which is a part of the brain that helps control the body’s circadian rhythms. These rhythms are disrupted in a person with seasonal affective disorder, which could have side effects, especially among people who can’t tolerate bright light.

As previously mentioned, antidepressants can also make a difference when it comes to treating SAD. “It’s important to speak to a professional if you continue to feel these symptoms, and try to understand what works for you. During difficult times (like winter months) we need extra self care to stay healthy,” Dr Gore added.

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!