Winter blues are real; brighten your mood by eating these foods

Moods changes with the changing weather is a real thing. It is called seasonal affective disorder or SAD, which makes a person feel low and depressed. There is also the feeling of being socially withdrawn, along with lack of concentration and hopelessness. While there are legitimate treatments which include therapy, medication and exercises, one basic thing that you can do on your part, is to make some dietary changes so you do not feel as hopeless. Here are some foods that are likely to help ease the symptoms.

Omega-3 fatty acids

They have many health benefits, which include relaxation of muscles, digestion, clotting of blood, and fertility. According to a study conducted by the University of Pittsburgh, people who consume high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, are less likely to experience symptoms of depression. These fatty acids can be found in walnuts, flax seeds, salmon, etc. Have more of these this season.

Berries

Be it strawberries, blueberries or raspberries, the berry family helps a great deal when it comes to fighting stress and exhaustion. The berries are believed to prevent the release of cortisol — a stress hormone — thereby combating stress.

Dark chocolate

You know the feeling when on your lowest days, you get this strange urge to bite into a chocolate? It is because studies have shown that chocolates — especially the dark kind — have a high polyphenol content. Polyphenols are a type of antioxidants that can help you get through some tough feelings. Grab a bar with the highest cocoa content.

Bananas

Did you know that the carbohydrates from natural sugars and potassium in bananas can help fuel your brain and make you feel less mentally exhausted? Bananas are rich in magnesium as well, which can help with anxiety and make you sleep well. This winters, have more bananas than you usually do, especially if you feel the blues.

Foods to avoid

In order to prevent the winter blues, have a rich diet that has all essential nutrients. Avoid processed and junk foods even though they are touted as ‘comfort foods’. Limit your sugar intake as it can make you feel worse. If the situation becomes too trying, seek medical help.