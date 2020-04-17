Price William, Kate Middleton launch campaign to improve mental health during lockdown

Kate Middleton and Prince William lanched a mental health campaign. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram) Kate Middleton and Prince William lanched a mental health campaign. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram)

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have been advocates of mental health, recently launched a new campaign with National Health Servce (NHS) and Public Health England to help people boost their mental well-being at the time of the lockdown.

The campaign, called “Every Mind Matters”, is aimed at those who are most at risk of poor mental health and advises people to sign up for a tailored “COVID-19” mind online plan. The platform includes free resources for managing mental well-being on issues such as anxiety, stress, mood swings and poor sleep quality, and also advice on supporting friends and family, reported The Independent. It also advises people on breathing exercises and muscle relaxation techniques.

Read| Coronavirus and mental health: Things people suffering from anxiety should know

The resources have been developed in collaboration with prominent charities including Mind, Mental Health Foundation, Samaritans, Rethink and Mental Health First Aid England.

“All over the country people are staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives. It’s not always easy…We can feel frustrated, miss loved ones or get anxious. So now more than ever, Every Mind Matters,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say in the launch video.

This is the campaign narrated by the Cambridge’s ???? #EveryMindMatters pic.twitter.com/jtd6U4fvGo — Crown Pandora ?? (@CrownPandora) April 16, 2020

“Whether it’s through exercise, keeping to a routine, or trying something new – there is so much we can do to keep our minds healthy and prevent issues becoming more serious – and I’d encourage everyone to take advantage of this brilliant resource,” health and social care secretary Matt Hancock was further quoted as saying.

Read| How to stay calm during the coronavirus pandemic

Some of basic measures recommended by NHS for mental well-being include talking about your problems with friends and family members, sticking to a regular routine and making goals, maintaining good quality sleep, ensuring judicious intake of news, and exercise.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd