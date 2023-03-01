What is a widowmaker heart attack, and why is it more dangerous than others?

Heart attacks, which have become increasingly rampant in the last few years, can be fatal. These are usually driven by a host of lifestyle and genetic factors. While all heart attacks are serious and require immediate medical intervention, the most dangerous of all is a STEMI (ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction), or a widowmaker heart attack, as it is popularly known. According to Etymology Dictionary, widowmaker stands for “something lethally dangerous”.

“Such a scary-sounding name is coined in American slang to denote the deadly nature of this heart attack. This may help sensitise people to seek early help, thus, improve survival,” according to Dr Pradeep Haranahalli, Consultant – Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Whitefield, Bangalore.

But, what is a widowmaker heart attack? It is a type of heart attack in which you have a full blockage in your heart’s biggest artery, the left anterior descending (LAD) artery. Delving deeper into the same, Dr Venkatesh T K, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore explained, “The heart is a living muscle bag and needs oxygen, nutrients, and other essential substances to function normally. These are supplied to the heart muscle via living pipes called coronary arteries.”

“There are two coronary arteries – left and right coronary arteries. The left coronary artery divides into the left anterior descending artery and the left circumflex artery. The left anterior descending artery (LAD), supplies 50 per cent of heart muscle blood. A widowmaker heart attack happens when a full blockage of the heart’s large artery-left anterior descending artery (LAD) occurs,” he added, sharing that a widowmaker heart attack is immediately life-threatening.

Agreeing, Dr Narayan Gadkar, Consultant Cardiologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur said, “Timely treatment is essential to save the life of the patient. It is fatal and one shouldn’t neglect it at any cost.”

Explaining what causes this massive blockage in the LAD artery, Dr Venkatesh said that a build-up of cholesterol and a blood clot — either alone or forming on top of the cholesterol build-up — can abruptly block the LAD artery and cause a widowmaker heart attack. “Only blockage does not cause a heart attack. Blood clotting on top of a blockage is essential. A person may have gradually progressing blockage leading to a 100 per cent block without causing an attack. But, if a blood clot forms on a block which may be of any severity (20-30 per cent or 90 per cent), the blood supply to the muscle suddenly stops, and the heart muscle gets damaged and dies — this is a heart attack,” Dr Bharat V Purohit, Director, Cath Lab, and Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad added.

This heart attack is different from others due to the fact that it is immediately life-threatening. “Fifty per cent of heart attack deaths happen in the first few hours after symptoms begin. In this type of heart attack, a large area of the heart muscle is abruptly deprived of blood due to the blockage in the beginning part of the large and important left anterior descending (LAD) artery, which supplies more than 50 per cent of blood to the heart muscle. This can lead to an immediate fatality and of the remaining who survive, 10 per cent don’t survive beyond 1 year,” Dr Venkatesh said.

Agreeing, Dr Gadkar highlighted that since the widowmaker artery supplies to a large area of the heart muscle as compared to other arteries, the damage, complications, and outcome of its occlusion are graver as compared to others.

Experts also listed factors which make a person more prone to a widowmaker heart attack. “Certain factors such as being than age 45, having a family history of heart problems, poor eating habits, smoking, a lack of physical activity, being diagnosed with obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol can raise the risk of widowmaker heart attack,” Dr Gadkar said.

What are the symptoms of a widowmaker heart attack?

As per the doctors, the symptoms are similar to any other kind of heart attack, which include:

*Chest pain or discomfort

*Shortness of breath

*Profuse sweating

*Loss of consciousness, giddiness

*Pain in arms, shoulders, neck, jaw or back

*Extreme weakness or fatigue

*Upset stomach

The risk of a widowmaker heart attack can be reduced by consuming a heart-healthy diet, Dr Venkatesh said. “Eating foods to avoid saturated fat is important. It is also important to limit sugar intake. Management of diabetes and keeping the three-month average of blood sugar (HbA1 C) is very important. It is possible to lower your blood pressure and control high blood pressure by adopting new eating habits, such as calculating calories and watching portion sizes. Following the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH), which is an eating plan rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, poultry, nuts, legumes and low-fat dairy.”

He shared that these food items are high in key nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, fibre, and protein. “The DASH diet can lower blood pressure because it has less salt and sugar. The DASH diet cuts out packaged and junk food, desserts, sweetened beverages, fats, red meat and processed meats. High cholesterol should be controlled with diet, drugs and exercise,” he added.

Apart from keeping an eye on your diet, other lifestyle modifications include exercising for at least 5 days a week and for 30 minutes, not smoking, and maintaining an optimum weight.

