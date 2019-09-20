Struggling with hairfall? Try these foods that are high in zinc

How often do you find yourself trying out a new shampoo, conditioner or hair serum to deal with chronic hair fall? Having split-end-free, shiny hair is believed to be a combination of good genes, right diet and perhaps, spending half one’s paycheck at the salon for glam results. We’re probably right in our assumptions. However, some research shows an association between certain vitamins and minerals to get tresses like what celebs flaunt effortlessly.

One such nutrient is zinc, an essential mineral necessary for cellular metabolism, immune function and healing wounds. Research shows that zinc is effective in healing skin lesions, such as treatment of acne, psoriasis, and dermatitis. Although zinc won’t increase your hair growth, including it in your diet will prevent lifeless locks and hair loss.

A study titled Diet and Hair Loss: Effects of Nutrient Deficiency and Supplement Use by Emily L Guo and Rajani Katta, published in Dermatology Practical & Conceptual, notes that zinc is an essential mineral required by hundreds of enzymes and multiple transcription factors that regulate gene expression. While the exact mechanism is unclear, one possibility centres on zinc’s role as an essential component of numerous metalloenzymes, which are important in protein synthesis and cell division. Another possibility is zinc’s role in the Hedgehog signalling pathway, a critical component in the pathways that govern hair follicle morphogenesis.

Here are some food items that you should include in your diet for better results.

* Legumes like chickpeas, lentils and beans all contain substantial amounts of zinc.

* Seeds like hemp, pumpkin, squash and sesame seeds contain significant amounts of zinc. They are also a good source of fibre, healthy fats and vitamins, making them a healthy addition to your diet.

* Nuts are a healthy and convenient snack that can boost your intake of zinc and many other healthy nutrients.

* One large egg contains around five per cent of the DV (Daily Value) for zinc, as well as a host of other nutrients, including protein, healthy fats, B vitamins, selenium and choline.

* Dark chocolate can be a source of zinc. However, it’s also high in calories and sugar, so it should be eaten in moderation and not as a primary source of zinc.