Why your uric acid levels may not improve even after giving up protein-rich foods

People with high uric acid are often told to steer clear of protein-rich foods such as eggs, chicken and lentils. But what if the real issue isn’t protein at all?

Gut and weight-loss coach Dipika Rampal recently challenged this long-held belief in an Instagram post, arguing that elevated uric acid is more closely linked to metabolic health than to protein intake alone.

“If you’ve cut eggs, chicken and even dal — and your uric acid still won’t budge. Uric acid isn’t a protein problem. It’s a metabolic SIGNAL. When insulin runs high, your kidneys hold onto uric acid instead of flushing it out. So the fix isn’t more restriction — it’s fixing the driver.”