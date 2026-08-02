Why your uric acid levels may not improve even after giving up protein-rich foods

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People with high uric acid are often told to steer clear of protein-rich foods such as eggs, chicken and lentils. But what if the real issue isn’t protein at all?
Gut and weight-loss coach Dipika Rampal recently challenged this long-held belief in an Instagram post, arguing that elevated uric acid is more closely linked to metabolic health than to protein intake alone.
“If you’ve cut eggs, chicken and even dal — and your uric acid still won’t budge. Uric acid isn’t a protein problem. It’s a metabolic SIGNAL. When insulin runs high, your kidneys hold onto uric acid instead of flushing it out. So the fix isn’t more restriction — it’s fixing the driver.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
She went on to recommend a few lifestyle changes:
* Cut cola and packaged snacks
* Add fibre before meals
* Walk for 10 minutes after eating
* Improve your sleep
“This is the root-cause, not-restriction approach I use with my clients (PCOD, prediabetes, fatty liver, high BP — I see you),” she added.
But how much of this is backed by science? According to Dr Sukirti Misra, Consultant Endocrinologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, the coach’s claim is broadly accurate, but it needs important medical context.
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Dr Misra says there is a well-established link between insulin resistance and elevated uric acid levels.
“The statement is largely accurate, but it needs some medical context,” she says. “Persistently high insulin levels, particularly in people with insulin resistance, obesity or type 2 diabetes, can reduce the kidneys’ ability to excrete uric acid efficiently. As a result, uric acid accumulates in the bloodstream, increasing the risk of hyperuricaemia and gout.”
However, she cautions against viewing uric acid as solely a metabolic problem.
“Elevated uric acid is a multifactorial condition. While metabolic dysfunction is a major contributor, genetics, kidney function, certain medications and dietary factors also play important roles. It is therefore more appropriate to view high uric acid as a metabolic condition influenced by multiple factors rather than simply a protein-related problem,” Dr Misra explains.
“This is one of the most common misconceptions. Not all protein-rich foods raise uric acid levels,” she says.
Dr Misra explains that eggs, dairy products and most plant-based proteins, including lentils, can generally be consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Lean chicken can also be included in appropriate portions for many individuals.
Instead, she recommends paying closer attention to foods that are known to worsen metabolic health.
“The greater concern today is poor metabolic health. Insulin resistance, obesity, excessive intake of sugar-sweetened beverages, foods high in fructose and ultra-processed foods are strongly associated with elevated uric acid because they worsen insulin resistance and increase uric acid production,” she says.
There are, however, certain foods that deserve more caution.
“Red meat, organ meat and certain seafood should be limited or avoided, particularly in people with recurrent gout or persistently high uric acid,” Dr Misra advises.
According to Dr Misra, treating high uric acid isn’t just about lowering a laboratory value—it requires improving overall metabolic health.
“Long-term management involves addressing both uric acid levels and the underlying metabolic risk factors,” she says.
She recommends:
* Maintaining a healthy body weight
* Exercising regularly
* Staying well hydrated
* Limiting alcohol and sugar-sweetened beverages
* Reducing excessive intake of high-purine foods
* Managing diabetes, obesity and hypertension effectively
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.