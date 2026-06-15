Why your hunger vanishes in the heat: Solving the ‘summer appetite’ mystery

During the summer, many people respond to low appetite by eating less. Physiologically, heat changes how your body handles food, not just how much you feel like eating. Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija talks about two shifts that happen in her latest Instagram post:

1. Fluid loss quietly increases nutrient demand: You’re not just losing water—you’re losing electrolytes that support nerve function, muscle contraction, even appetite regulation.

2. Protein needs don’t drop with appetite: In fact, inconsistent protein intake in hot weather is one of the biggest reasons for fatigue that lingers, slower recovery and increased evening cravings.

Her solution? Prioritise hydration and make protein non-negotiable in your summer diet.