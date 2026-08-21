Why you sneeze, yawn and get goosebumps: 5 everyday reactions explained

Sneezing, wrinkled fingers after a long shower, sudden goosebumps, an unexpected yawn, or a twitching eyelid can all seem like things the body does without any particular reason.

But according to Dr Aniruddha More, Consultant Neurologist at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, these reactions are far from random. He tells indianexpress.com that these reactions are automatic responses that help the body protect itself or adapt to a given situation.

The nervous system largely controls most of them, constantly receiving information from the environment and coordinating rapid responses without conscious thought.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.