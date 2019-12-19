Why you should start the day with Fenugreek (Methi) water

It mentioned that ‘methi dana (seeds)’ water has the ability to lower blood sugar in people with diabetes. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) It mentioned that ‘methi dana (seeds)’ water has the ability to lower blood sugar in people with diabetes. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Aiming for an ideal weight is a constant struggle despite hours of intense workouts and strict calorie-restricted diets. However, there are certain herbs that can help boost digestion, improve metabolism and accelerate weight loss, when used in proper amounts, especially fenugreek or methi. This potent natural ingredient can trigger the burning of belly fat and other adipose tissues.

It is believed that drinking warm water mixed with fenugreek seeds or powder can reduce weight quickly. A 2015 study published in the International Journal For Vitamin and Nutrition Research, found that a daily dose of 10 grams of fenugreek seeds soaked in hot water may help control Type-2 diabetes. It mentioned that ‘methi dana (seeds)’ water has the ability to lower blood sugar in people with diabetes.

What’s the best way to consume it?

Add one tsp of fenugreek seeds in a glass of hot water and let it steep for about 10 minutes. Strain and add lemon and a pinch of honey for flavour and enjoy your cup of hot tea.

Benefits of fenugreek

* The seeds are known to contain fibre that can help to slow down digestion, reduce the rate at which your body absorbs sugar, and also increase the amount of insulin that your body releases.

* For those suffering from Type-2 diabetes, it is considered to improve the body’s insulin secretion as well as insulin sensitivity due to the presence of an amino acid called 4-hydroxyisleucine, which is known to have anti-diabetic properties.

* Galactomannan, a water-soluble fibre found in fenugreek seeds, curbs your appetite by enhancing the feeling of fullness, which helps in weight management. Galactomannan also increases the body’s metabolism, which boosts fat burning as well as overall health.

* Fenugreek seeds can be consumed as a whole or can be used in powdered form as a flavouring agent in dishes. Methi powder can also be used to make a healthy tea.

Here’s a recipe of sprouted fenugreek pickle in a tamarind sauce that you can try out:

Ingredients

1,500g – Fenugreek sprouts (obtained from 500g seeds)

25g – Mustard seeds for seasoning

750g – Cleaned tamarind, obtain thick extract using water

125g – Jaggery, grated

400g – Chilli powder

25g – Turmeric powder

10g – Asafoetida, roast in oil and powder

500g – Salt

750ml – Oil

Method

* Stir-fry the fenugreek sprouts over low heat for exactly 2 minutes, and set aside. Frying for longer makes the sprouts bitter.

* In the same pan, heat some more oil, add mustard seeds, and allow to crackle.

* Stir in the tamarind extract, jaggery and salt, and bring to a boil.

* Allow to thicken over a high flame.

* Lower the heat, stir in the chilli, turmeric, asafoetida powders and the remaining oil.

* Continue cooking for about 45 minutes until the mixture thickens.

* Add in the fried sprouts and cook for 15 minutes until the mixture becomes jam-like and the oil separates.

* The pickle is ready for use. It lasts for six months.

