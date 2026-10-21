Why you should never splash water on someone who has fainted

Orthopedic surgeon Dr Mir Jawad Zar Khan recently explained on Instagram why splashing water on an unconscious person’s face is not advisable. In his post, he said, “Splashing water on your father’s face when he faints is the worst thing you can do, as per medical science.”

While splashing water may be a common reaction when someone loses consciousness, it does not address the cause and could delay urgent medical intervention. Dr Alok Gangurde, HOD – Emergency Medicine, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, explains how to respond when someone faints, the warning signs that require emergency care and the first-aid mistakes to avoid.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Why is splashing water on an unconscious person dangerous?

Unconsciousness can occur for several reasons, including a sudden drop in blood pressure, low blood sugar, a heart rhythm problem, a seizure or a stroke. Splashing water on the person’s face does not treat any of these underlying causes.

Dr Gangurde warns that such attempts to revive someone can distract bystanders from recognising a medical emergency, particularly cardiac arrest. A person experiencing cardiac arrest may gasp, make snoring sounds or breathe irregularly. These should not be mistaken for normal breathing.

“An unconscious person cannot protect their airway properly,” Dr Gangurde explains. Water entering the mouth or nose can cause choking or enter the lungs. Instead of trying to wake the person with water, bystanders should check responsiveness and breathing, call for emergency help and act promptly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Mir | Orthopedic Surgeon (@drmirjawadzkhan)

What should you do when someone faints?

The correct response depends on whether the person is still conscious, unresponsive but breathing normally, or not breathing normally, says Dr Gangurde.

If the person feels faint but is still conscious: Help them lie flat and raise their legs, provided there is no suspected injury. If they recognise the warning signs early, crossing their legs, squeezing their thigh muscles or clenching their fists may help maintain blood pressure until they can lie down safely.

Story continues below this ad

If the person becomes unresponsive: Check whether they respond and assess their breathing for no more than 10 seconds. Gasping or occasional snoring sounds should not be considered normal breathing.

“If the person is unresponsive and not breathing normally, call 112 in India, put the phone on speaker and follow the emergency dispatcher’s instructions,” Dr Gangurde advises. Begin cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately and use an automated external defibrillator (AED), if one is available.

If the person is unconscious but breathing normally: Place them in the recovery position, unless a serious spinal injury is suspected. Continue monitoring their breathing. If it becomes abnormal, turn them onto their back and begin CPR.

ALSO READ | Some lesser-known causes of dehydration you must know

When should you call 112?

Dr Gangurde also highlights other warning signs that warrant urgent assessment, including fainting during exercise or while lying down, palpitations immediately before the episode, known heart disease, a family history of sudden death, pregnancy or older age.

Story continues below this ad

Brief twitching can sometimes occur during a faint and does not automatically mean the person has epilepsy. However, bystanders cannot reliably distinguish between possible causes of unconsciousness, so medical assessment is important.

What should you avoid while waiting for help?

While waiting for medical assistance, stay with the person, monitor their breathing and follow the emergency dispatcher’s instructions.

Dr Gangurde advises against slapping or shaking the person, splashing water on their face, or giving food, water or medication to someone who is unconscious. If low blood sugar is suspected, particularly in someone with diabetes, give sugar by mouth only when the person is fully awake and able to swallow safely. Never put food, drinks or sugar into the mouth of an unconscious person, as this can cause choking.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.