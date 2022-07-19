Here’s why you must ‘nosh on’ pears

Known as ‘nashpati’ in Hindi, pear is juicy, crunchy, delicious, and comes packed with numerous health benefits. Easily available, this fruit contains a high content of vitamin c and fibre while being low in calories, making it the perfect snack for those on a diet.

Agreed nutritionist Dr Rachna Agarwal, and said, “Pear is also good for gut health, weight loss, and immunity. The fruit can be eaten empty stomach or any time of the day.” However, she added that people suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome(IBS) must eat it in cooked form.

Listing its many other health benefits, nutritionist Loveneet Batra took to Instagram and wrote: “Pear, crunchy, tasty and delicious all in one, and here’s why you must nosh on them.”

She listed the following benefits:

Cholesterol-lowering activity: Pears have high content of pectin, which lowers levels of LDL, triglycerides, and VLDL, thereby reducing the risk of high cholesterol.

Helps in relieving constipation: Due to its pectic content, pear is a gentle laxative. Pectin is a type of fibre that binds to fatty substances in the digestive tract and promotes their elimination.

Shows anti-diabetic activity: The fruit contains high amounts of fibre, which maintains blood glucose levels in diabetics.

Offers anticancer effect: Consumption of pear on a regular basis prevents the danger of bladder, lungs, and esophageal cancer. Pears contain ursolic acid that inhibits aromatase activity thereby preventing cancer. Isoquercitrin present in fruit maintains DNA integrity.

