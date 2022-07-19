Here’s why you must ‘nosh on’ pears

July 19, 2022 3:00:09 pm
Known as ‘nashpati’ in Hindi, pear is juicy, crunchy, delicious, and comes packed with numerous health benefits. Easily available, this fruit contains a high content of vitamin c and fibre while being low in calories, making it the perfect snack for those on a diet.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Agreed nutritionist Dr Rachna Agarwal, and said, “Pear is also good for gut health, weight loss, and immunity. The fruit can be eaten empty stomach or any time of the day.” However, she added that people suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome(IBS) must eat it in cooked form.
Listing its many other health benefits, nutritionist Loveneet Batra took to Instagram and wrote: “Pear, crunchy, tasty and delicious all in one, and here’s why you must nosh on them.”
View this post on Instagram
She listed the following benefits:
Cholesterol-lowering activity: Pears have high content of pectin, which lowers levels of LDL, triglycerides, and VLDL, thereby reducing the risk of high cholesterol.
Helps in relieving constipation: Due to its pectic content, pear is a gentle laxative. Pectin is a type of fibre that binds to fatty substances in the digestive tract and promotes their elimination.
Shows anti-diabetic activity: The fruit contains high amounts of fibre, which maintains blood glucose levels in diabetics.
Offers anticancer effect: Consumption of pear on a regular basis prevents the danger of bladder, lungs, and esophageal cancer. Pears contain ursolic acid that inhibits aromatase activity thereby preventing cancer. Isoquercitrin present in fruit maintains DNA integrity.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Dhankhar-Alva battle and Revdi culture war to Hamid Ansari row
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle EastPremium
Latest News
UP sanitation worker sacked over Modi-Yogi photos in garbage cart reinstated
Russian parliament mulls expanding ‘gay propaganda’ law
Prithviraj’s Kaduva earns over Rs 40 crore worldwide
NEET-UG 2022: NTA to send team to Kerala to probe dress row
Revdi in a nutshell: BJP warms up, to take the fight to AAP
Japan’s leader tries to honour Abe’s legacy, while building his own
Explained: Why a late Sultan’s heirs want Malaysia to pay $15bn over a colonial-era land dispute
Seeking money for ‘ailing mom’, conman cheats Pune MLA Madhuri Misal
Gold Silver Rate Today in India: Gold drops Rs 174/10 gms, silver descends Rs 410/kg
Chris Evans on his bond with Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr: ‘He has always been in my corner…’
JEE Main 2022: NTA defers second session, exam from July 24
Explained: What EMD amount reveals about players in the 5G auction race