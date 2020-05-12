Here’s why you should have wheatgrass juice in the morning

Superfood wheatgrass has multiple benefits. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Superfood wheatgrass has multiple benefits. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Wheatgrass is considered a superfood, which is known to contain a variety of nutrients and antioxidants. According to a 2014 study published in the journal Appetite, the consumption of chlorophyll (which wheatgrass comprises) resulted in greater weight loss, over a period of 12 weeks.

It’s pretty easy to grow the plant-based superfood at home. All you need is a small pot — ceramic, earthen or even plastic. Fill it with soil and sow some wheat or gehu and sprinkle water. In a few days, you will see grass sprouting from the seeds. When the grass is finger-size long, just cut it and grind with some water. The taste is not great, but drink it up.

Here are some benefits that you can count on:

* Wheatgrass is an excellent source of many different vitamins and minerals. It is especially high in vitamins A, C and E, as well as iron, magnesium, calcium and amino acids.

* “Wheatgrass is rich in antioxidants, compounds that fight free radicals to prevent cell damage and reduce oxidative stress that helps in protecting the body from diseases like cancer, heart diseases and other inflammatory diseases like bowel disease, ulcerative colitis, arthritis and also early ageing,” said Amreen Shaikh, head dietitian and nutritionist, Wockhardt Hospital.

* It helps in digestion by acting as a natural cleanser for your digestive system. It helps to detoxify the body by getting rid of toxins.

* Helps in relieving constipation since it has high fibre content, which further boosts metabolism.

* High fibre content of wheatgrass also aids in weight loss.

* Wheatgrass also helps in improving immunity since it is rich in many vitamins and minerals. Hence, it can be used to treat common infections like bronchitis, colds, coughs, diarrhea.

* Wheatgrass can be consumed in the form of juice, powder or supplement. But it can be toxic if grown in contaminated water or has mould growth.

