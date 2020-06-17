Why you should drink sattu in summer

Sattu is one desi remedy for multiple everyday issues, which gets enhanced especially in summers. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Sattu is one desi remedy for multiple everyday issues, which gets enhanced especially in summers. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Summers can be tough, even when we are not stepping out as much as we used to. The heat can drain you of energy and make you feel dehydrated, leaving you restless and exhausted. While there are a lot of dietary suggestions, there is an effective drink too, in the form of sattu. This is a desi remedy for multiple issues, which tend to get enhanced during summer.

Also known as the poor man’s protein, sattu is basically flour made of roasted channa. Considered as a powerhouse of energy, it can be easily made at home.

All you need to do is roast some gram in a wok or buy roasted channa, which is easily available. If you are roasting it at home, allow it to cool. Then powder in a grinder, and the sattu is ready. You may or may not remove the shells or husk of the roasted channa.

You get sattu with different types of grains — wheat, channa, barley and sorghum or jowar. Sattu is a staple drink in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, UP and Kolkata.

Here are some of its benefits:

* It is high in insoluble fibre and contains other essential nutrients.

* It is also rich in iron, which helps in blood circulation and reduces inflammation.

* It acts as a cooling agent and keeps one feeling energetic and also protects from heatstroke.

* The high level of insoluble fibre helps in cleansing the colon and removes greasy food from the walls of the intestine, while improving digestion.

* It curbs flatulence, constipation and acidity.

* It is loaded with protein and calcium. For roughly 100 grams of this superfood, more than half is made up of carbohydrate, while the rest is protein.

* The low-glycaemic index of sattu makes it a must-have for diabetic patients.

* The high fibre content of sattu controls the high cholesterol issue by balancing it with good cholesterol in the body.

Watch a simple drink recipe.

Sattu parantha

Ingredients

For the dough

2 cups – Whole wheat flour

1/2 cups – Maida

2 tbsp – Oil/ghee

Salt – To taste

For the stuffing

5 tbsp – Sattu

1 – Chopped onion

1 tbsp – Chopped coriander leaves

2-3 – Green chillies

2 tsp – Amchur (dried mango powder)

1/2 tsp – Chilli powder

1/2 tsp – Sugar

Salt to taste

1 tsp – Ghee/oil

Method

*Sieve the flours with salt.

*Add the oil/ghee and mix well.

*Add some water, enough to make a semi-soft dough.

*Knead the dough well and keep aside. Now mix all the ingredients for the stuffing and keep aside.

*Divide the dough into 10-12 portions. Roll out one portion into a small circle.

*Put one spoon of the prepared filling in the centre of the circle.

*Pull up all the sides and bring them to the centre and seal tightly. Now roll out the paratha with the help of a little dry flour.

*Fry the paratha on a griddle, using a little oil/ghee, until both sides are golden brown. Repeat the process with the rest of the portions. Serve hot with coriander/mint chutney or curd.

