Why you should drink lime water with black salt

Black salt, which is a common ingredient in many Indian kitchens, is a healthy substitute for white salt. This is because it is rich in natural minerals that are essential for the healthy functioning of the human body. “According to Ayurveda, it balances the vata and kapha of the body and improves digestion,” explains nutritionist Renu Ahuja.

Often, people who practice yoga, exercise or jog to stay physically fit may still experience health issues. “Drinking a glass of lukewarm water with one teaspoon of black salt and lime added to it, after exercise or yoga sessions gives better results,” recommends Ahuja.

Here are some health benefits of lime and black salt water:

* Great detoxifier: Lime water with black salt is great for weight loss. It helps to cleanse your system by removing unwanted toxins accumulated in your body. The result is, of course, visible in the form of reduced weight, glowing skin and better digestion.

* Maintains pH balance: Lime water with black salt is an effective way to restore your body’s pH levels. A pH level above 7.0 is alkaline and below 7.0 is acidic. Lime is acidic, but when it goes inside our body, it turns alkaline and salt is alkaline in nature. Your body should be more alkaline than acidic. Maintenance of pH balance is important as poor pH balance can cause digestive problems like acidity, skin diseases, osteoporosis, arthritis, etc. Proper pH balance helps in nutrient absorption, digestion, toxin elimination, etc. Thus, if you are suffering from these problems, consider taking lime water with black salt as these may be caused due to improper pH balance.

* Improves mineral absorption: Our body needs minerals for overall health. But it cannot produce these minerals on its own so these have to be supplied to our body through food. Proper absorption of minerals is necessary for performing important functions like maintenance of pH balance and healthy nervous system, acting as a co-factor for enzyme reactions, formation of bones and teeth, metabolic stimulation, etc. Intake of lemon water with a pinch of black salt 2-3 times a day improves the absorption of minerals like magnesium, iron, potassium, etc. Thus, it helps prevent health issues like osteoporosis (calcium deficiency), anaemia (iron deficiency), muscle weakness and abnormal heart rhythm (magnesium deficiency).

* Heart health: The heart is a vital organ and so its care is extremely important. Lime water with black salt consumption has been found to be beneficial for health. Potassium present in it controls high blood pressure, cholesterol levels and prevents blood clotting within vessels. Lime water has an antioxidant property which eliminates harmful toxins and keeps blood purified. It also prevents strokes, heart attacks and other serious heart problems.

