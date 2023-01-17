Why you must not take vitamin D3 and B12 deficiencies ‘lightly’

Are you experiencing body aches, brain fog, fatigue, hormonal imbalance, brittle nails, muscle weakness, or memory loss? These are signs telling you that you must immediately get your vitamin D3 and B12 levels checked. According to Luke Coutinho, a holistic lifestyle coach-integrative medicine, a deficiency in these vitamins has become so “common” these days that many people think it “isn’t a big deal” — “but it is”, he stressed, adding that a deficiency of these vitamins is an “alarming shortcoming, and possibly your body is already showing signs of its deficiency in several ways.”

The expert, in an Instagram post, further added, “Every cell in our body — from the brain to bones — has Vitamin D3 receptors on its surface. These vitamins regulate the functions of several genes in our body. Hence its deficiency can lead to a range of symptoms and conditions”.

Roles of vitamins D3 and B12 include:

Vitamin D3:

Its role is beyond strong bones. It’s a precursor to immunity, hormones, and so much more

– WBC production

– Training a smart immunity (T-cells)

– Production of hormones, including thyroid and sex hormones

– Brain health and memory

– Absorption of calcium, and phosphorous (bone health)

– Insulin resistance and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Coutinho – YouCare (@luke_coutinho)

Vitamin B12:

– Energy production

– Carbohydrate metabolism

– Gut health

– RBC production

– Nerve health (including optic nerves)

– Brain health, memory

– Mood regulation and more

ALSO READ | Dietitian shares simple tips to maximise absorption of vitamin B12

Why are vitamin D3 and B12 deficiencies common?

The main reason for vitaminD3 deficiency is less exposure to sunlight whereas vitamin B12 deficiency can be a result of inadequate intake through food, malabsorption, autoimmune conditions and lack of intrinsic factor, gastro intestinal surgery, chemotherapy, excessive intake of alcohol, smoking, use of antacids, among others.

Elucidating, Dr Paritosh Baghel, Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine, SL Raheja Hospital Mahim – A Fortis Associate, told indianexpress.com, “Vitamin D and B12 are micronutrients needed for the development and various functions of our body. Since the primary source of vitamin D is sunlight exposure, rarely going out in the sun is a major cause of its deficiency. The source of vitamin B12, on the other hand, are animal products; it is not found in a vegetarian diet. So, the incidence of vitamin B12 deficiency is common among vegetarians and more so among vegans”.

How to find out if you are deficient?

Advertisement

“A simple vitamin D3 and B12 blood test is the answer. Also, for B12, check your homocysteine levels (inflammatory marker). It is a cue for low B 12 levels,” Coutinho shared.

ALSO READ | Vitamin D during pregnancy may prevent asthma in kids : Study

Natural ways to prevent Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B12 deficiency

While supplementation would be essential if you have acute vitamin D3 or B12 deficiencies, making certain lifestyle changes also can help. “A healthy lifestyle with adequate sun exposure and the consumption of a balanced diet is the first step towards the correction of these deficiencies. In case diet modifications do not yield results, supplements can be taken after consulting an expert,” Dr Baghel said.

Advertisement

Coutinho also shared a list of food items that are naturally rich in these vitamins. These include:

Natural sources of D3: sunlight, whole eggs, mushrooms, fatty fish

Natural sources of vitamin B12: fermented foods, organ meat, brewer’s yeast, ethically sourced dairy

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!