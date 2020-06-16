Why you must drink khus-infused water

Khus sharbat reduces excessive thirst to a significant level in the sweltering heat waves. (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/Twitter) Khus sharbat reduces excessive thirst to a significant level in the sweltering heat waves. (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/Twitter)

The Khus drink is the ultimate summer cooler. It is also commonly known as vetiver and is categorised with other fragrant grasses such as lemongrass, citronella and palmarosa. It is also sold as a ready-to-drink green juice as it has the unique property of cooling the body and hydrating during this time of the year.

Benefits of Khus roots

* The magic potion is said to have large amounts of antioxidants present in it. It boosts immunity but also protects the organs and tissues from any kind of damage caused by free radicals.

* Remember how you feel thirsty all the time, during summers even though you might have drunk enough water? Khus sharbat reduces excessive thirst to a significant level in the sweltering heat waves.

* As it is rich in zinc, it helps to cure eye allergies and redness.

* Khus is a source of iron, manganese and Vitamin B6 all of which is great for blood circulation and regulate blood pressure levels.

Backing these theories, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, posted an image of khus-infused water.

Khus roots, mother nature’s natural coolants. -gives smooth, flawless complexion

-prevent UTI and fevers

-relief from chronic pain How to use- clean roots, soak them in drinking water. Remove after 3 days, dry them & reuse up to 3 times. Also known as- Wala, Vetiver, Ramacham pic.twitter.com/z2GN87qJSP — Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) June 15, 2020

