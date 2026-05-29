Why you may not feel hungry in the morning

Is it normal to not feel hungry in the morning? (Image: Freepik)

Breakfast is often seen as the most important meal of the day. Browse through the internet, and you’ll find countless stories about how it is a devastating idea to skip it. But what if you can’t convince yourself to eat that plate of poha or pancakes in the morning at all?

One such internet user took to Quora asking “I’m simply unable to eat breakfast. I’m not hungry in the morning. It does not seem to affect me, so why is it recommended so highly?”

We decided to dig deeper and seek answers from Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta, Senior Director & Unit Head, Gastroenterology, ShardaCare-Healthcity, who believes that answer isn’t as black-and-white as “always eat” or “skip freely.”