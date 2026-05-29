Why you may not feel hungry in the morning

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Breakfast is often seen as the most important meal of the day. Browse through the internet, and you’ll find countless stories about how it is a devastating idea to skip it. But what if you can’t convince yourself to eat that plate of poha or pancakes in the morning at all?
One such internet user took to Quora asking “I’m simply unable to eat breakfast. I’m not hungry in the morning. It does not seem to affect me, so why is it recommended so highly?”
We decided to dig deeper and seek answers from Dr Vineet Kumar Gupta, Senior Director & Unit Head, Gastroenterology, ShardaCare-Healthcity, who believes that answer isn’t as black-and-white as “always eat” or “skip freely.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“You do not need to force a meal if you’re not hungry but completely skipping breakfast regularly is not ideal.” the gastro-specialist tells indianexpress.com. If you don’t want to go for something heavy, Dr Gupta recommends lighter option like fruits, yogurt or a smoothie. This will help you kickstart the metabolism and maintain the energy levels of the body.
A missing appetite isn’t random—it often reflects your routine. Late-night eating, poor sleep, stress, or slow digestion can all play a role. Or maybe the hunger hormones like ghrelin “may not be active early in the day,” which can delay the feeling of hunger.
In some cases, your body may simply still be processing food from the night before. But if this pattern continues, it can start to “affect the metabolism” and “disrupt hunger signals of the body.”
You might feel fine now, but that doesn’t mean there are no long-term consequences. Dr Gupta notes that “skipping breakfast may lead to low energy and poor concentration and overeating later and digestive issues.” Over time, this can impact metabolism, blood sugar control, and even weight balance.
There’s also a behavioural aspect: when meals become irregular or too heavy later in the day, it “may also increase the risk of acidity and unhealthy eating patterns.”
However, its not entirely impossible to stay healthy without breakfast. However, it requires effort and planning. “Yes it is possible if the rest of the meals are well-balanced and timed properly,” says Dr Gupta.
However, he cautions that many people who skip breakfast end up missing key nutrients or overeating later. That’s why maintaining “balance and portion control” becomes especially important if you’re not eating in the morning.
So while skipping breakfast isn’t automatically harmful, ignoring your body’s patterns can be. Whether you eat early or not, the goal is the same: consistent energy, balanced nutrition, and a routine your body can rely on.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.