Why you may feel nauseous after a sleepless night

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After a night of little or no sleep, most people expect to feel tired, irritable, or unable to concentrate. But for some, the morning brings another unpleasant symptom: nausea.
Whether it’s a feeling of queasiness, an upset stomach, or the urge to vomit, sleep deprivation can affect more than just your energy levels. According to Dr Raj Kumar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, a sleepless night can disrupt several important body functions, including the brain, digestive system, and hormone balance.
“When the body does not get enough rest, it may struggle to regulate normal processes, making some people feel nauseous or uneasy,” he tells indianexpress.com.
People who are already sensitive to stress, prone to migraines, or have digestive issues may be more likely to experience nausea after a night without sleep.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
A lack of sleep puts the body under stress, even if you have spent the night lying in bed. “The body enters a state of heightened stress,” says Dr Kumar.
Stress hormones such as cortisol may rise, while the brain works harder to stay alert despite fatigue. This can affect the nervous system and interfere with normal stomach function.
“Digestion may slow down, leading to discomfort, bloating, or nausea,” explains Dr Kumar.
He adds that the body’s balance and coordination systems may also become less stable after sleep loss, contributing to dizziness and feelings of queasiness.
Yes. As Dr Kumar explains, sleep-deprivation-related nausea may be linked to stress hormones, blood sugar fluctuations, and digestive changes.
“Lack of sleep can increase stress hormone levels, which may affect the stomach and digestive tract,” he notes.
It can also interfere with blood sugar regulation, sometimes leading to weakness, shakiness, and nausea. At the same time, digestion may become slower and less efficient, increasing the likelihood of bloating, indigestion, and stomach discomfort.
Nausea caused by sleep deprivation often comes with other symptoms. These may include extreme tiredness, headaches, dizziness, irritability, poor concentration, slower reaction times, low energy levels, and brain fog. Some people may also experience mood changes, increased sensitivity to light or noise, reduced appetite, or mild digestive upset.
“Most of these symptoms improve once the person gets adequate sleep and allows the body time to recover.”
“The most effective way to relieve sleep-deprivation-induced nausea is to get sufficient rest and allow the body to recover,” says Dr Kumar.
He recommends staying hydrated, eating small and light meals, and avoiding greasy or heavily processed foods until symptoms improve. Gentle relaxation techniques may also help, while excessive caffeine intake is best avoided.
However, medical attention may be necessary if nausea is severe, persists despite rest, or is accompanied by repeated vomiting, dehydration, chest pain, severe headaches, or other unusual symptoms.
In most cases, though, the queasy feeling is simply your body’s way of telling you it needs something many people underestimate: sleep.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.