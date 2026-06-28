Why you may feel nauseous after a sleepless night

After a night of little or no sleep, most people expect to feel tired, irritable, or unable to concentrate. But for some, the morning brings another unpleasant symptom: nausea.

Whether it’s a feeling of queasiness, an upset stomach, or the urge to vomit, sleep deprivation can affect more than just your energy levels. According to Dr Raj Kumar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, a sleepless night can disrupt several important body functions, including the brain, digestive system, and hormone balance.

“When the body does not get enough rest, it may struggle to regulate normal processes, making some people feel nauseous or uneasy,” he tells indianexpress.com.