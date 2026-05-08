Why you don’t need 45°C temperatures to suffer a heatstroke

When people think of heatstroke, they often imagine extreme temperatures crossing 45°C. But according to Dr Ajay Chauhan from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, dangerous heat-related illness can begin much earlier, even at 38°C, especially when dehydration, physical exertion, and poor ventilation come into play.

Speaking to PTI, Dr Chauhan explained: “There is a real risk of developing heatstroke even at 38°C, particularly when there is humidity, dehydration, and continuous physical activity.” This is especially true for people working outdoors, those travelling long hours in poorly ventilated spaces, and individuals involved in physically demanding jobs.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.