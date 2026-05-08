Why you don’t need 45°C temperatures to suffer a heatstroke

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
When people think of heatstroke, they often imagine extreme temperatures crossing 45°C. But according to Dr Ajay Chauhan from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, dangerous heat-related illness can begin much earlier, even at 38°C, especially when dehydration, physical exertion, and poor ventilation come into play.
Speaking to PTI, Dr Chauhan explained: “There is a real risk of developing heatstroke even at 38°C, particularly when there is humidity, dehydration, and continuous physical activity.” This is especially true for people working outdoors, those travelling long hours in poorly ventilated spaces, and individuals involved in physically demanding jobs.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The early signs people ignore
One of the biggest challenges with heatstroke is that people often miss the warning signs. Dr Pranjit Bhowmik, Chairman of Internal Medicine at Asian Hospital, says the body usually gives clear signals before the condition becomes dangerous.
“The earliest warning signs include profuse sweating, unusual fatigue, lightheadedness, headache, nausea, and muscle cramps. Many people dismiss these as normal summer discomfort, but these are actually signs that the body is struggling to regulate its core temperature,” he says.
Dr Chauhan echoes the same concern, stressing that these symptoms should never be ignored. Immediate cooling, rest, and rehydration are necessary before the condition worsens into heat exhaustion or heatstroke.
Why traditional summer drinks work better
“Rehydration is not just about water, it is also about replacing the salts and electrolytes lost through sweating,” says Dr Bhowmik.
This is where drinks like buttermilk, lemon water, and aam panna become especially useful. Dr Chauhan recommends salt-infused drinks like chaas and panna because they help restore electrolytes, improve water retention, and provide a natural cooling effect. “These are often more effective than plain water during prolonged exposure to heat or outdoor work,” he says.
Poor ventilation
Dr Chauhan explains that when air circulation is poor, sweat cannot evaporate properly, and that is one of the body’s main cooling mechanisms.
Dr Bhowmik adds, “Physical activity increases internal body heat. If you combine that with poor ventilation, even moderate temperatures can overwhelm the body’s cooling system. That is why heatstroke can happen without people realising the danger.”
View this post on Instagram
Common summer mistakes
“Not drinking enough fluids, wearing tight or dark clothing, skipping head cover outdoors, and overworking during peak afternoon hours are some of the most common mistakes,” says Dr Bhowmik.
Dr Chauhan advises wearing light, breathable cotton clothes, covering the head while stepping out, and taking regular breaks during physical activity.
He also points out that many people rely too heavily on air conditioning and forget the basics of hydration. “Even if you are indoors, your body still loses fluids. Hydration must remain constant,” he says.
Preventive measures
According to Dr Bhowmik, “Simple habits like drinking electrolyte-rich fluids, avoiding direct sun during peak hours, choosing loose cotton clothing, improving ventilation, and recognising early warning signs can make a major difference.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.