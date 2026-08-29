Why weight gain isn’t always about food: 4 factors to consider

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Nutritionist Sonia Narang recently spoke about the four factors she considers important for weight management. Speaking on entrepreneur Prashant Desai’s podcast, she said, “There are four cornerstones. Food matters, hydration matters, sleep matters, physical activity matters.”
While food often gets most of the attention when the weighing scale moves up, Narang pointed out that other lifestyle factors can play a role, too.
“When we talk about weight gain, we obviously blame food, which is right. You are eating a lot; the quality of your food is not good. So when we talk about calories, weight is obviously going up. But if you are in a sedentary lifestyle along with food, then sleep,” she said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
She added, “Whatever we think, food and hydration are fine, activity is fine; still, people gain weight who are chronically sleep-deprived.”
So, how do these four pillars actually influence weight? According to Dt Shalini Bliss, Head of Dietetics at PSRI Hospital, they work together rather than independently.
Food is the most obvious factor in weight gain. Consistently consuming more calories than the body uses can increase body fat, especially when the excess comes from calorie-dense processed foods.
But Bliss tells indianexpress.com that weight management should not be reduced to eating less. “The four pillars — food, hydration, sleep and physical activity — work together to regulate body weight and metabolism,” she explains.
“Hydration is important as well, because sometimes dehydration can be confused with hunger, and it affects energy levels and physical activity,” Bliss says.
While drinking water is not a standalone weight-loss strategy, staying adequately hydrated supports normal bodily functions and can help prevent thirst from being mistaken for a need to eat. Adequate hydration can also support energy levels, which may influence how active a person is throughout the day.
View this post on Instagram
“Poor or insufficient sleep can change hunger and satiety hormones, increase cravings and reduce the motivation or ability to exercise,” Bliss explains.
This means that someone who is consistently sleep-deprived may find it harder to regulate appetite or maintain physical activity, even if their diet appears reasonably balanced.
“Movement is the way the body uses energy, retains muscle and maintains metabolic health,” Bliss says.
This does not necessarily mean that a person has to spend hours exercising. Daily movement also matters. Someone may exercise for a short period but spend most of the remaining day sitting.
“Sitting for long periods or reducing your daily activity level can lower your total energy expenditure — even if you exercise regularly,” Bliss explains. This makes everyday movement — such as walking, standing and reducing prolonged periods of sitting — relevant to overall activity levels.
Bliss recommends looking beyond food and structured exercise and assessing sleep quality and duration, stress levels, hydration, daily movement and portion sizes.
“If weight gain is persistent or unexplained, it is worth talking to a doctor about it, too,” she says.
Certain medical and physiological factors can contribute to weight gain, including thyroid problems, some medications, hormonal changes and other metabolic conditions.
“Would you say that the problem is just a lack of discipline or would you say that it’s a medical problem? Like, go to a doctor and see if you need blood tests or something,” Bliss says.
Ultimately, weight management is not determined by one habit in isolation. As Bliss puts it, “Weight management is more than just eating less, it’s the balance between nutrition, movement, recovery and lifestyle.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.