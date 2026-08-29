Why weight gain isn’t always about food: 4 factors to consider

Nutritionist Sonia Narang recently spoke about the four factors she considers important for weight management. Speaking on entrepreneur Prashant Desai’s podcast, she said, “There are four cornerstones. Food matters, hydration matters, sleep matters, physical activity matters.”

While food often gets most of the attention when the weighing scale moves up, Narang pointed out that other lifestyle factors can play a role, too.

“When we talk about weight gain, we obviously blame food, which is right. You are eating a lot; the quality of your food is not good. So when we talk about calories, weight is obviously going up. But if you are in a sedentary lifestyle along with food, then sleep,” she said.