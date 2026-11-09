Walking is often considered one of the simplest ways to stay active. While many people track their daily step count, how quickly they walk could also offer important clues about their overall health and life expectancy. Research published in JAMA Network Open has highlighted an association between walking speed and mortality risk, suggesting that gait speed may be an important indicator of physical health.

But what does your walking pace reveal about your body, and when should you be concerned about slowing down?

Dr Dhanashree Atre Singh, Consultant General Physician at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, explains that walking speed reflects how efficiently several body systems work together.

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“Walking speed is a very simple measure of how well the various systems in the body are working in unison. It reflects the heart and lungs’ ability to supply oxygen, the muscles’ ability to generate strength, the nerves’ ability to coordinate movement, and the brain’s ability to maintain balance and coordination,” she says.

A person who can walk at a reasonable pace without becoming unusually breathless or fatigued generally has better functional capacity, she adds.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Can walking slowly indicate an underlying health problem?

A gradual or unexplained decline in walking speed should not automatically be dismissed as a consequence of ageing. According to Dr Singh, it can sometimes be an early indicator of underlying health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, muscle loss, neurological disorders and general frailty.

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The study also found that walking speed was associated with mortality risk even after accounting for daily step count. “That doesn’t mean walking faster will necessarily extend your life. It just shows that mobility is a marker of health,” Dr Singh explains.

What is considered a healthy walking speed?

For most healthy adults, a walking speed of approximately 1 to 1.3 metres per second (3.6 to 4.7 kmph) is considered reasonable. A speed below 0.8 metres per second, particularly among older adults, may indicate reduced physical function and warrant further investigation.

However, Dr Singh cautions against treating these numbers as universal benchmarks. “Age, fitness, joint issues and pre-existing medical conditions all have an impact on walking speed. It’s just as important to consider whether someone has become significantly slower than they normally would be.”

For instance, if someone who previously walked comfortably now struggles to cover the same distance, the change deserves attention rather than being attributed solely to old age.

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How can you check your walking speed at home?

You do not necessarily need specialised equipment to assess your walking speed. Dr Singh suggests a simple timed walking test:

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1. Mark a straight distance of 10 metres.

2. Walk the distance at your normal, comfortable pace.

3. Record the time taken using a smartphone stopwatch or fitness tracker.

4. Divide the distance (10 metres) by the time taken (in seconds) to calculate your speed in metres per second.

For example, if you cover 10 metres in 10 seconds, your walking speed is 1 metre per second.

While this test can help you monitor changes in mobility over time, it cannot diagnose an underlying medical condition.

“If your walking speed has reduced for no apparent reason, particularly in the presence of unexplained fatigue, breathlessness, dizziness or balance problems, it would be sensible to have a medical assessment,” Dr Singh says.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.