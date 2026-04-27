Why Type 1 diabetes diagnosis is frequently delayed in women

Type 1 Diabetes is often associated with a sudden onset and clear symptoms. However, in many cases, especially among women, the early signs can be subtle, gradual, and easy to overlook, leading to delayed diagnosis.

According to Dr Pranav Ghody, Consultant Endocrinologist & Diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, the condition can develop quietly without immediately causing symptoms. “Early signs can be easy to ignore. Unusual tiredness, frequent urination, increased thirst, and sudden weight loss are common, but they don’t always raise concern immediately,” he explains.

He adds that symptoms like dry skin, blurred vision, or persistent low energy, even after adequate rest, can also signal underlying issues. “These symptoms often build up gradually, which makes them easy to miss,” says Dr Ghody.