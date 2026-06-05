Why the size of your prostate matters less than the daily symptoms

Many men diagnosed with an enlarged prostate or Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) worry that surgery is inevitable. But doctors say that is not always the case.

The condition becomes more common with age and can cause symptoms such as frequent urination, a weak urine stream, difficulty starting urination, or the feeling that the bladder has not emptied completely. However, not everyone requires treatment right away.

“Many men with an enlarged prostate can manage their condition without surgery. If symptoms are mild and do not affect quality of life, regular monitoring may be sufficient,” says Dr Anil Bradoo, Consultant Urologist at Zen Annexe, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai.