Why the size of your prostate matters less than the daily symptoms

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Many men diagnosed with an enlarged prostate or Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) worry that surgery is inevitable. But doctors say that is not always the case.
The condition becomes more common with age and can cause symptoms such as frequent urination, a weak urine stream, difficulty starting urination, or the feeling that the bladder has not emptied completely. However, not everyone requires treatment right away.
“Many men with an enlarged prostate can manage their condition without surgery. If symptoms are mild and do not affect quality of life, regular monitoring may be sufficient,” says Dr Anil Bradoo, Consultant Urologist at Zen Annexe, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Not necessarily. According to Dr Bradoo, “An enlarged prostate can remain stable for many years in some men. However, symptoms may gradually worsen over time in others, making regular follow-up important.”
Whether treatment is needed depends less on the size of the prostate and more on how much symptoms interfere with daily life.
“Doctors consider symptom severity, urinary flow, bladder function, and the impact on daily life. Mild symptoms often require monitoring, while bothersome symptoms may need treatment,” he tells indianexpress.com.
Treatment may include medications, minimally invasive procedures, or surgery in more advanced cases.
Even if symptoms seem mild, ignoring them is not a good idea. “Untreated prostate enlargement can sometimes lead to worsening urinary symptoms, urinary retention, recurrent infections, bladder stones, or kidney problems. Regular check-ups help identify complications early,” Dr Bradoo advises.
The good news is that many people are able to manage the condition successfully for years without surgery.
“Many patients successfully manage enlarged prostate symptoms with medications and lifestyle changes for years. Surgery is considered only when symptoms become severe or complications develop,” he says.
Doctors recommend seeking medical advice if urinary symptoms begin affecting daily activities or quality of life. With timely monitoring and appropriate treatment, many men can continue living comfortably with an enlarged prostate for years.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.