‘Why do some people with type 2 diabetes manage with just diet and exercise while others need insulin?’

Have you ever, like this Quora user, wondered why some people with type 2 diabetes manage with just diet and exercise, while others need insulin? To gain an insightful understanding, we reached out to Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD of Diabetology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who emphasised that type 2 diabetes isn’t the same for everyone.

“Many people, especially in the early stages, still produce insulin but don’t use it effectively. This issue is called insulin resistance. With a proper diet, regular exercise, and weight management, the body can respond better to insulin. This helps keep blood sugar levels stable without medication,” said Dr Negalur.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Then why do some people still require insulin?

Over time, the pancreas, which makes insulin, can become worn out. “For some people, this decline happens more quickly, meaning their body doesn’t produce enough insulin. Once this happens, lifestyle changes alone may not be enough, and insulin or other medications may be necessary to keep glucose levels healthy,” described Dr Negalur.

What factors influence who will need insulin?

Several factors play a role. How long someone has had diabetes is important. “The longer the duration, the more likely insulin production may decrease. Genetics, age at diagnosis, body weight, and overall metabolic health also affect this. For example, someone diagnosed at a younger age or with very high blood sugar levels initially might require early medical intervention.”

Do you struggle with belly fat? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Do you struggle with belly fat? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Does needing insulin mean the condition is severe or poorly managed?

Not at all, clarified Dr Negalur. “There’s a common myth that needing insulin indicates failure or that it is a ‘last resort’. In reality, it is just another method to control blood sugar effectively. Many people experience diabetes as a progressive condition, and treatment often needs to change over time,” said Dr Negalur.

Here’s the query we got a response to (Photo: Quora) Here’s the query we got a response to (Photo: Quora)

What to note?

The goal remains the same: stable blood sugar levels and preventing complications.

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“Whether managed through lifestyle changes alone or with insulin, regular monitoring, a balanced diet, physical activity, and medical guidance are crucial. The approach may vary, but the desired outcome is the same: long-term health and quality of life.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.