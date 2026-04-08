Why smelling sugary foods is a challenge for insulin resistance

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You may have noticed your mouth water when you walk past a bakery or catch a whiff of freshly baked cookies. But this delicious smell might be doing more than simply stirring your appetite; it could be influencing your body in ways you never expected.
Even the scent of sugary foods might trigger physical responses in the body, like a spike in insulin or cravings that mimic what happens when you actually eat sugar. In essence, your senses alone might be enough to prompt your body to react as if the sugar were already on your tongue.
But what does that mean for those trying to manage their blood sugar levels or control cravings? Is it risky or something that you should not worry too much about?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
We decided to consult an expert to determine if this is something you should pay close attention to.
Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and diabetes educator, tells indianexpress.com, “Smelling sugary treats like cakes or pastries can trigger your body to prepare for eating by releasing small amounts of insulin, even if you don’t actually eat. This response is usually mild and doesn’t cause significant changes in blood sugar.”
She added that it happens because your brain signals your body to get ready for food based on the aroma. Think of it as your body’s way of anticipating a tasty treat. But in most healthy people, this effect is quite subtle and temporary.
When you smell desserts, Malhotra notes that your brain’s smell and reward centres activate together. This can create feelings of pleasure and sometimes cravings by releasing dopamine, the “feel-good” chemical.
For some, she adds that the smell alone “can bring back happy memories or satisfaction, sparking a desire for the dessert even before it’s eaten. How strongly someone experiences this varies depending on habits, emotions, and genetics.”
According to Malhotra, for people managing diabetes or insulin resistance, frequently smelling dessert aromas can make it harder to control cravings. These smells stimulate the brain’s reward system, increasing appetite and making sugary foods more tempting.
“Over time, repeated exposure can disrupt hunger and fullness signals, leading to challenges in sticking with a healthy diet. Managing these cravings is key to maintaining steady blood sugar levels,” concludes the expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.