Why smelling sugary foods is a challenge for insulin resistance

You may have noticed your mouth water when you walk past a bakery or catch a whiff of freshly baked cookies. But this delicious smell might be doing more than simply stirring your appetite; it could be influencing your body in ways you never expected.

Even the scent of sugary foods might trigger physical responses in the body, like a spike in insulin or cravings that mimic what happens when you actually eat sugar. In essence, your senses alone might be enough to prompt your body to react as if the sugar were already on your tongue.

But what does that mean for those trying to manage their blood sugar levels or control cravings? Is it risky or something that you should not worry too much about?