Why sleeping from 2 to 10 am may not be enough

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Many night owls believe that sleeping from 2 am to 10 am is perfectly fine because they’re still getting eight hours of sleep. But experts say when you sleep can matter just as much as how long you sleep.
While getting the recommended amount of sleep is important, regularly sleeping through the early morning hours may not offer the same benefits as sleeping at a time that aligns with your body’s natural biological clock.
Intrigued, we reached out to Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant Chest Physician, Bronchoscopist, Intensivist and Sleep Disorders Specialist, Gleneagles Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai, to understand more.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Chafle explains that human body follows a circadian rhythm, an internal 24-hour clock that regulates sleep, wakefulness and several other biological functions.
“Eight hours of sleep is important, but sleep quality also depends on whether it aligns with your body’s natural circadian rhythm. Regularly sleeping very late may not provide the same restorative benefits as sleeping during conventional night-time hours,” he tells indianexpress.com.
In other words, someone sleeping from 2 am to 10 am may technically get enough sleep, but if that schedule is consistently out of sync with the body’s natural clock, the sleep may not be as restorative over time.
Sleep timing also influences hormones that regulate hunger, metabolism and alertness.
“Consistently sleeping late can disrupt the normal rhythm of melatonin and cortisol and may alter hunger-regulating hormones. This imbalance can increase appetite while reducing the feeling of fullness,” the sleep specialist reveals.
Since melatonin helps regulate sleep and cortisol helps the body wake up and respond to stress, their disrupted levels disturb both the processes. Additionally, ghrelin, the hormone that stimulates hunger, may increase, while leptin, which signals fullness, may decrease.
In simpler words, following this routine may leave you feeling hungrier, crave more sugary foods, and have lower energy. Not to forget the daytime fatigue and a slower metabolism, that come along.
Over time, these changes may make it more difficult to maintain a healthy weight.
Not necessarily. “If they consistently get eight hours of uninterrupted sleep and wake up feeling refreshed, the duration may be adequate. ”
However, Dr Chafle says that if the late sleep schedule is “out of sync” with a person’s daily routine or natural body clock, sleep quality and overall health may still be affected over time.
Getting enough sleep is undoubtedly important, but so is sleeping at a time that works with your body’s natural circadian rhythm. Paying attention to both sleep duration and timing can go a long way in supporting better health and well-being.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.