Why sleeping from 2 to 10 am may not be enough

Sad depressed woman with anxiety laying on sofa in solitude, suffering from chronic disease difficulties. Desperate stressed adult with depression resting and feeling suicidal.

Many night owls believe that sleeping from 2 am to 10 am is perfectly fine because they’re still getting eight hours of sleep. But experts say when you sleep can matter just as much as how long you sleep.

While getting the recommended amount of sleep is important, regularly sleeping through the early morning hours may not offer the same benefits as sleeping at a time that aligns with your body’s natural biological clock.

Intrigued, we reached out to Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant Chest Physician, Bronchoscopist, Intensivist and Sleep Disorders Specialist, Gleneagles Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai, to understand more.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.