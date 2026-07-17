Why ‘sleep shaming’ may be one of India’s biggest health mistakes

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Manan Vohra recently highlighted a common yet overlooked issue in Indian households — “sleep shaming” — arguing that it may be harming people’s health.

In an Instagram video, he said, “You know what one of India’s biggest problems is? It is sleep shaming. People don’t let anyone sleep. This is very common in Indian households.” Calling out a common mindset, he added, “We’ve grown up believing waking up early means disciplined and sleeping late means lazy. But the body doesn’t work like that.”

Highlighting how people are often judged for sleeping in, Dr Vohra said, “If someone hasn’t completed their sleep, waking them up is disturbing their brain.” Referring to the familiar household routine of “Lights on, fan off, door slammed and then the shaming starts,” he urged families to rethink their approach, saying, “Sleep is not a time pass. It resets your brain, it improves your mood, it supports your immunity, and it protects your decision-making.”